Because spending more money than we have hasn’t driven up inflation fast enough for the liking of some people, congressional staffers had a sit-in today at the office of Sen. Chuck Schumer demanding trillions more be printed off ostensibly to battle “climate change”:

Right now: 17 congressional staffers are sitting in at Chuck Schumer’s office in the Senate, demanding that he reopen climate negotiations. pic.twitter.com/cVxDHgrwdu — Andrew Marantz (@andrewmarantz) July 25, 2022

BREAKING: we, staffers of the US Congress, are peacefully sitting in on Senator Schumer’s office to demand Dems pass climate justice policy this year. We are putting our bodies on the line because we have no other choice. Follow along for updates from inside! — Saul (@saaaauuull) July 25, 2022

“Putting our bodies on the line”? Legit LOL.

lib hill staffer walks from one air conditioned office building to another "wE ArE pUtTINg oUR bODieS ON thE LinE!!!!!!!!" https://t.co/Xye0CkqRKm — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 25, 2022

These activists should first demand that the air conditioning at all government offices be turned off.

Also, the person who tweeted that and sat in at Chuck Schumer’s office is the son of a Democrat member of Congress.

This is incredible. Best part of this is this staffer's father is a Congressman – maybe he should do some lobbying for Congressional action at the dinner table instead of walking across the capitol to Schumer's office to pass something they don't have votes for. https://t.co/yY8jx9Yv64 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 25, 2022

Enjoy the monsters you’ve created, congressional libs:

“The moment when Dr. Frankenstein gazed up his monster and sadly concluded something had gone terribly wrong.” https://t.co/ZQSaS9Li7q — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 25, 2022

These protesters certainly could have gone about it more effectively:

Why didn't the 17 Congressional staffers just glue their hands to Senator Schumer's desk? Seems like a wasted opportunity to really show their commitment to climate change. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IuYsRE5Rcq — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 25, 2022

It must be of great comfort to the taxpayers who are paying their salaries that this is how those staffers are spending their days.

Sorry but until all the Dem staffers unionize they will never defeat the elite Big Congress oligarchs they work for. #solidarity #1u https://t.co/mLngWZeDdP — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) July 25, 2022

If you’re calling a congressional office and no one is picking up, now you know why… https://t.co/X13EoG5WK6 — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) July 25, 2022

These people recently received a pay raise https://t.co/ZcUmfb0Mto pic.twitter.com/mBWhkcsCzk — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 25, 2022

So taxpayers are paying these people to demand that Congress spend more taxpayer money which would worsen inflation? Nice.

Eventually, they were arrested:

Capitol Police confirm to me that 6 House staffers were arrested for DC Code §22-3302 Unlawful Entry for failing to leave Schumer's office after they were told to leave. https://t.co/XQ7xiDXIYJ — Ramsey Touchberry (@ramsberry1) July 25, 2022

Seems insurrection-y.

Busted, already? Congressional staffers doing a sit-in in Sen. Schumer's office to push for action on climate change. Why didn't Schumer let them hang out a while? Flex Cuffs are being put on. https://t.co/NFiIxBGZ5I — Eileen Clancy (@clancynewyork) July 25, 2022

Now getting arrested pic.twitter.com/9DU2zYhTer — Andrew Marantz (@andrewmarantz) July 25, 2022

Everyone in police custody. Whole thing took about half an hour. Staffer/protestor: “Guess Chuck really didn’t want to talk about climate today” — Andrew Marantz (@andrewmarantz) July 25, 2022

“Fascism” detected!

Chuck Schumer zip tying interns from his own party who only want a cleaner sustainable future. This is how fascism comes to America. https://t.co/7PW6bgJeYD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2022

Right!?