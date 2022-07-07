Recently the Biden administration tapped the US strategic reserves (again), and not long after blaming Big Oil and gas station owners for the high price of fuel, Biden then sent several million barrels of oil overseas:

It’s been thought for a while now that Biden would travel to Saudi Arabia, in part to beg them to ramp up output to bring gas prices down and help rescue his cratering approval rating. Today Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia was confirmed. The Saudi Crown Prince is among those Biden’s meeting with:

From Axios:

White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk traveled to Saudi Arabia today to make the final preparations for President Biden’s visit to the kingdom planned for July 15, four sources briefed on the trip told me.

Why it matters: Biden’s trip, which will reset his administration’s relations with the Gulf kingdom, is seen as diplomatically and politically sensitive. He is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman while there.

Biden once vowed to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” and relations have been strained over a number of issues, including the kingdom’s human rights record and the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden wouldn’t meet with oil company executives at the White House recently (making Energy Secretary Granholm do that instead) but he’ll certainly welcome meetings with the Saudis.

Yep, the Biden administration sure has their “priorities”:

Unreal.

Maybe Biden’s headed overseas to spend more time with America’s strategic oil reserves.

No argument here.

