Recently the Biden administration tapped the US strategic reserves (again), and not long after blaming Big Oil and gas station owners for the high price of fuel, Biden then sent several million barrels of oil overseas:

Joe Biden is blaming energy companies for price gouging, yet he sent 5 million barrels of oil from our strategic reserve overseas. https://t.co/DaSlQpm2o4 — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) July 6, 2022

It’s been thought for a while now that Biden would travel to Saudi Arabia, in part to beg them to ramp up output to bring gas prices down and help rescue his cratering approval rating. Today Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia was confirmed. The Saudi Crown Prince is among those Biden’s meeting with:

Biden will meet with MBS in Saudi Arabia — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 7, 2022

NSC Spox John Kirby: Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi king and and his leadership team, which will include Crown Prince MBS. — Alex Ward (@alexbward) July 7, 2022

From Axios:

White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk traveled to Saudi Arabia today to make the final preparations for President Biden’s visit to the kingdom planned for July 15, four sources briefed on the trip told me. Why it matters: Biden’s trip, which will reset his administration’s relations with the Gulf kingdom, is seen as diplomatically and politically sensitive. He is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman while there. Biden once vowed to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” and relations have been strained over a number of issues, including the kingdom’s human rights record and the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden wouldn’t meet with oil company executives at the White House recently (making Energy Secretary Granholm do that instead) but he’ll certainly welcome meetings with the Saudis.

and BEG him to pump more oil. https://t.co/npfRGZBSZS — Erik (@winefishdawg) July 7, 2022

Yep, the Biden administration sure has their “priorities”:

The worst president in history skates by on Hunter’s ‘alleged’ ties to China—As if the Biden’s are off limits to investigations. Flipping off the 🇺🇸 amid high gas prices, Biden sells oil from our Strategic Reserve to China. The US petroleum reserve is at lowest level since 1985. pic.twitter.com/cVebSBb5UM — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) July 7, 2022

Our @POTUS continues to show nothing but weakness!! — Scott Richter (@RichterScott) July 7, 2022

Maybe Biden’s headed overseas to spend more time with America’s strategic oil reserves.

We have more natural gas then Saudi Arabia so it makes perfect sense for Biden to gravel at the knees of the Saudis while stopping all of our production. Said no one. Ever. — Yesi 💫 (@yesisworld) July 6, 2022

How low he has made the U.S. fall. He really is the worst president in the history of America. https://t.co/OSd9orL8SR — Jack Wester (@JackWester8) July 7, 2022

