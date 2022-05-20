The Biden administration is so convinced (or wants us to be) that “climate change” is an existential threat that they’re going to fund, with your tax dollars, carbon dioxide sucking machines. No, seriously:

The federal government is investing in machines that suck giant amounts of carbon dioxide out of the air in the hopes of reducing damage from climate change. https://t.co/KFNBelokr1 — ABC News (@ABC) May 20, 2022

Totally qualified Energy Secretary Granholm, having solved all other problems in the energy sector, will oversee the project:

The federal government is investing in machines that suck giant amounts of carbon dioxide out of the air in the hopes of reducing damage from climate change. The Department of Energy said Thursday it will release $3.5 billion to groups developing direct air capture and other technologies that remove carbon dioxide, which when released into the atmosphere causes global warming.

[…]

“This past month we saw the highest levels of CO2 emissions in the atmosphere in history, underscoring the fact that our efforts to tackle climate change will be inconsequential if we don’t act now to manage the greenhouse gas emissions that are currently putting public health and our environment at risk,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in a statement.

There’s a different “solution”:

LOL. No kidding.

I see we’ve finally unlocked “tree” technology in this game of Civ https://t.co/VUfgY6cAKH — Kaya (香耶) Masters (@kaya_masters) May 20, 2022

In olden times, these were called "trees." https://t.co/7XNAd0Me4J — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) May 20, 2022

Hold up y'all the government is about to invent TREES https://t.co/zQV6nLui0S — 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗰-𝗺𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗣. 𝗚𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗲𝘃𝗲 (@Le_CrocMonsieur) May 20, 2022

The sham couldn’t be more obvious:

Gigantic industrially manufactured machines powered by fossil fuels to do the job of a tree. If you don’t realize it’s all a scam by now, you’re unreachable. https://t.co/KbdYYVkRje — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 20, 2022

Direct air carbon capture is the EXACT definition of a perpetual motion machine. You input electricity to a machine from a carbon based energy grid in an effort to inefficiently take carbon out of the air. Beyond stupid without a massive nuclear buildout. — Schrodinger’s Oil Trades (NEW) (@SchrodingersAlt) May 20, 2022

You can’t make this stuff up. Unfortunately the Biden administration can.

Hopefully they don’t dial all these machines up to eleven and end up killing trees, but considering this administration’s disastrous track record on everything else, that wouldn’t be surprising.

$3,500,000,000.00 for what trees do And they “hope” it works. Amazing — AstrO (@Mi_Astronauta) May 20, 2022

Can these machines be attached to the tails of private jets owned by wealthy climate change alarmist hypocrites?

How many carbon emissions will it take to manufacture these things? What will power them? How exactly is accounting for just 0.07% of emissions from cars on US roads supposed to affect anything? Some people like being scammed. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 20, 2022

Why not just plant some more trees? The answer is obvious:

Why not plant more trees? Oh, I know. No chance for graft . — DanielBrass (@Toolseller) May 20, 2022

Naturally there will be very little accounting for how the money is actually spent.

This sounds like something The Onion would have written a few years ago https://t.co/78zhGztnNC — Lord Carson (@LordCarsonEsq) May 20, 2022

The Biden administration has helped erase the line between satire and reality.

Recommended Twitchy Video