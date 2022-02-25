There’s been plenty of video from recent years that’s aged terribly for President Biden, but this warning from 2019 might be the most cringe-tastic of them all considering the current situation:

Yikes. Putin only made moves when Obama and later Biden were in office, but the Democrats really want everybody to believe Trump was the president Putin didn’t fear.

Projection is all this administration has left.

