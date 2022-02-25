There’s been plenty of video from recent years that’s aged terribly for President Biden, but this warning from 2019 might be the most cringe-tastic of them all considering the current situation:

Joe Biden in 2019: "Imagine what can happen in Ukraine" if Trump is reelected. pic.twitter.com/gLbB2LWI0U — America Rising (@AmericaRising) February 25, 2022

An all time Biden campaign moment from 2019: "Imagine what can happen in Ukraine" if Trump is re-elected

pic.twitter.com/FddRtGVLxP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 25, 2022

Yikes. Putin only made moves when Obama and later Biden were in office, but the Democrats really want everybody to believe Trump was the president Putin didn’t fear.

😂😂 Didn't age well at all — Jaydaextreme (@Jaydaextreme) February 25, 2022

Their people wouldn’t have bombs dropping on them right now, @POTUS . https://t.co/CTfOohpNt5 — PixieSS 🇺🇸☕️ 🍿🌰🏈 (@pixiejss) February 25, 2022

The Liberal Agenda MO every single time – accuse President Trump of what they are already doing or will do if they are in charge. #Disgusting 👎🏼👎🏼 https://t.co/kQxSNukXuF — Dave Ranard (@DaveRanard24) February 25, 2022

The most capitalized L https://t.co/mzh7iLdn7F — RVssell (@RP_Lowco) February 25, 2022

No one on earth has ever been as wrong, as many times as @JoeBiden https://t.co/tyZkDaeQE5 — Johnny Shakey (@JohnnyShakey) February 25, 2022

Biden projecting his own immoralities and ineptness onto Trump. https://t.co/1nhsrQs2Fy — Michael Kocian (@CnsrvtvThnkr) February 25, 2022

Projection is all this administration has left.

