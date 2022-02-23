Former CIA Director John Brennan didn’t like the House GOP’s tweet about President Biden after his remarks about Russia going into Ukraine:

Does John Brennan know he’s John Brennan?

Right!?

It’s OK when Democrats do it to a Republican president, apparently.

When there were threats against U.S. troops overseas and Trump approved a hit on Soleimani, Brennan called him a disgrace to the office:

Take a seat, John.

