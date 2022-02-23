Former CIA Director John Brennan didn’t like the House GOP’s tweet about President Biden after his remarks about Russia going into Ukraine:

I am currently in the UK, watching Republicans greet Putin’s invasion of Ukraine with criticisms of President Biden. I am being constantly asked, “What has happened to the Republican Party?” Sadly, my only answer is, “It has lost its very soul.” https://t.co/AygsuFEvou — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) February 23, 2022

Does John Brennan know he’s John Brennan?

Your lack of self awareness is truly astonishing. #Traitor — JakerNB 🚛🇨🇦🚛 (@JakeRichy5) February 23, 2022

Right!?

Where was this when everyone including you criticized EVERYTHING Trump did? #Hypocrite — sarah (@Warrensworld22) February 23, 2022

You and your cohorts spied on Trump, called him a terrorist, Nazi, xenophobe, racist, etc. But criticizing Biden is unconscionable, yeah, right. — Joseph DeSouza (@Joe_DeSouza) February 23, 2022

It’s OK when Democrats do it to a Republican president, apparently.

You can only attack Trump no matter what he did – especially after he had ISIS and Qassim Soleimani taken out. pic.twitter.com/cchkevrdfe — Regime After Thought Crimes 2.0 (@CRenwot) February 23, 2022

Just to clarify, you guys publicly mourned the death of Qasem Soleimani and trashed Trump for ordering him killed, and now you're saying Republicans have lost their soul for criticizing Biden's foreign policy and opposing sending troops to Ukraine? — AdamInHTownTX (LGBFJB+ Supporter) (@AdamInHTownTX) February 23, 2022

When there were threats against U.S. troops overseas and Trump approved a hit on Soleimani, Brennan called him a disgrace to the office:

Gang of 8 in Congress is entitled to ALL intelligence on Soleimani killing. @realDonaldTrump’s lies, reckless jingoism, and incompetence disgrace the office of the presidency. Right-wing ideologues in Administration & media steering Trump have put our Nation in grave danger. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) January 9, 2020

Take a seat, John.

