President Biden continues to insist that only trillions more in additional spending will help bring down inflation, which is pretty much the definition of insanity:

17 Nobel Prize winners in economics say the Build Back Better Agenda will ease longer-term inflationary pressures. We can get this done. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 17, 2022

Are all 17 of those economists named “Paul Krugman”?

In any case, Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan has engaged in a desperate attempt to deflect the inflation blame away from Biden by blaming Republicans:

INFLATION: At Tuesday's Senate Democratic press briefing, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) said the GOP has failed to offer solutions to inflation, stating, "Republicans have done nothing to lower costs, they have proposed nothing to lower costs." pic.twitter.com/qBxAc7nBua — Forbes (@Forbes) February 18, 2022

Seriously? Nice try, but no:

Interesting. Democrats control the House, the Senate and the White House, yet it's somehow the fault of the GOP that the Democrats have done exactly nothing. Tell me, because I'm a curious guy: Are the kneepads comfortable? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 19, 2022

“Republicans have not done enough to stop us from spending trillions” — Democrats https://t.co/lBZpBKRpg5 — Iowa False Start Line (@IAFalseStart) February 19, 2022

Stabenow and other Dems really hope everybody’s stupid.

You spelled democrats wrong — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) February 19, 2022

First time, Long time. Who's in charge of 1600 and Congress? I'll hang up and listen — Pass the Ketchup (@JCTrey) February 19, 2022

Don’t Democrats have control of the house, senate and presidency? https://t.co/e73bv6RfIn — Mediocre Gambler (@SourShoesin2s) February 19, 2022

Dems control House, Senate, and White House… but this worst inflation in years is the fault of those pesky evil R’s https://t.co/o8A1nKBMYX — . (@bengalsdontburn) February 19, 2022

More gaslighting from a Democrat as we head towards midterm elections that may well cost the Dems control of the House and/or Senate.

LMAO Republicans need to do more to stop the democrats who have the majority everywhere. 🤡🌎 https://t.co/N4vybGEy53 — Lisa Lou (@Lis_aLouu) February 19, 2022

Who has majority in house / senate / presidency? — Stephan Glotov 🏒🇺🇸🦀🇳🇴 (@StephanGlotov) February 19, 2022

Remind me again; which party has control of ALL branches of the U.S. Government? https://t.co/dWig6iHLx0 — CodeRead (@ACodeReader) February 19, 2022

Democrats control the House, Senate, & White House. Stop gaslighting us. https://t.co/z0mwrLTBTD — #FreeDefiantLs (@XOTWODevin) February 19, 2022

The Dems’ backup plans if nobody buys their “inflation is the Republicans’ fault” BS is to blame Covid or climate change.

