President Biden continues to insist that only trillions more in additional spending will help bring down inflation, which is pretty much the definition of insanity:

Are all 17 of those economists named “Paul Krugman”?

In any case, Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan has engaged in a desperate attempt to deflect the inflation blame away from Biden by blaming Republicans:

Seriously? Nice try, but no:

Stabenow and other Dems really hope everybody’s stupid.

More gaslighting from a Democrat as we head towards midterm elections that may well cost the Dems control of the House and/or Senate.

The Dems’ backup plans if nobody buys their “inflation is the Republicans’ fault” BS is to blame Covid or climate change.

Tags: Build Back BetterDemocratsinflationJoe BidenrepublicansSen. Debbie Stabenow

