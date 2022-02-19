During yesterday’s White House briefing, Biden press secretary Jen Psaki was asked why the CDC’s guidance is so different from how most of the country is living as Covid numbers continue to decline. Psaki insisted the CDC relies on “data and science” and that it’s a moving target:

Jen Psaki says CDC masking mandates will stay in place: "What I can tell you is the CDC guidance follows data and science. And data and science moves at the speed of data and science." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 18, 2022

Reporter: “Is there a point where the CDC's guidance is out of step with a vast majority of what states across the country are doing?"@PressSec: “The CDC guidance follows data and science, and data and science moves at the speed of data and science.” https://t.co/s9Z5oWooBZ pic.twitter.com/0Zo2IrjhBr — The Hill (@thehill) February 19, 2022

Dr. Nicole Saphier has a difference of opinion on that matter:

Psaki: “The CDC guidance relies on data and science.” ✏️✏️✏️ The CDC guidance relies on cherry-picked, biased data and non-statistically significant, outdated science. There. Fixed for accuracy. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) February 18, 2022

That sounds more like it.

Doctor, I am formally offering you the position of the head CDC and FDA. You start Monday. — donald paulon (@DonaldPaulon) February 18, 2022

🤣 Hard pass — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) February 18, 2022

LOL. Can you blame her?

