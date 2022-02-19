During yesterday’s White House briefing, Biden press secretary Jen Psaki was asked why the CDC’s guidance is so different from how most of the country is living as Covid numbers continue to decline. Psaki insisted the CDC relies on “data and science” and that it’s a moving target:

Trending

Dr. Nicole Saphier has a difference of opinion on that matter:

That sounds more like it.

LOL. Can you blame her?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CDCcoronavirusCOVID-19Dr. Nicole SaphierJen Psaki

Recommended Twitchy Video