Yesterday Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported on some stunning January numbers at the U.S. southern border:

BREAKING: In a federal court filing obtained by @FoxNews, DHS reports 153,941 migrant encounters in January, almost doubling Jan. ‘21 (78,414) and more than quadruple Jan. ‘20 (36,585).

DHS also reports 62,573 migrants were released into U.S. just last month alone. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/RiEPKVsQi3 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 16, 2022

DHS still has not publicly released the January numbers, even though we are halfway through February, and according to their court filing, they already know the numbers.

January is typically one of the slowest months at the border.

FY’22 continues to smash FY’21 number. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 16, 2022

Early in his presidency, Joe Biden put VP Kamala Harris in charge of handling the border issue, and he’s called on her once again to go to… Germany to discuss ways to stop Russia from invading Ukraine:

Harris flies to Europe to help secure Ukraine border as Biden stays behind https://t.co/hYusDC0Jl3 pic.twitter.com/kqWbAVf8ew — New York Post (@nypost) February 17, 2022

Harris is on the scene to handle a border crisis… from Munich, Germany involving the Russia/Ukraine issue:

I’m in Munich, Germany to lead the U.S. delegation at the Munich Security Conference. Tomorrow I will join other world leaders to underscore our commitments to our allies and partners, and demonstrate our unity in the face of Russian aggression on Ukraine’s borders. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 17, 2022

Well, at least she’s handling a border crisis somewhere.

If only you were this engaged with the crisis at the US southern border. — William Waring (@billwaring) February 17, 2022

The threat of a Russia invading & WWIII is so serious that we’re sending Vice President Uncontrollable Giggles to prevent it. https://t.co/98DKEKAERc — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) February 17, 2022

Aren't you supposed to be at our southern border? https://t.co/8zyNzYG7kF — Derek Straub 🇺🇸 (@straubderek) February 18, 2022

Play a recording of you cackling over loudspeakers to drive Russia out of the Ukraine https://t.co/xFnmgceTNo — John Miles (@PrivatizeEdu) February 18, 2022

At first blush, thought this was the @TheBabylonBee. @VP visits to troubled borders: Ukraine – 1

US – 0 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 17, 2022

The Babylon Bee has nothing on this administration.

