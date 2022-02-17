Yesterday Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported on some stunning January numbers at the U.S. southern border:

Early in his presidency, Joe Biden put VP Kamala Harris in charge of handling the border issue, and he’s called on her once again to go to… Germany to discuss ways to stop Russia from invading Ukraine:

Harris is on the scene to handle a border crisis… from Munich, Germany involving the Russia/Ukraine issue:

Well, at least she’s handling a border crisis somewhere.

The Babylon Bee has nothing on this administration.

