Before the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, the county health department reminded everybody going to the game to follow the current guidelines and recommendations:

Heading to the #SuperBowl? Don't forget to mask up to protect yourself and others. pic.twitter.com/XVthOhHRNJ — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) February 13, 2022

Headed to the Big Game? Masks will be required at the stadium. Fans will also need to show vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry. Enjoy the game & stay safe! GO RAMS! #SuperBowl2022 #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/nGvax04VN5 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) February 12, 2022

And you know what happened next — or, should we say, what didn’t happen next:

Here’s the video of every celebrity without a mask during the Super Bowl. But every kid in California will have to be wearing them tomorrow in school. They must all be holding their breaths the entire game. pic.twitter.com/Dc9yVd7RPf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2022

No one wore a mask. No celebrity. Not Lebron or anyone or political figure. No one. Kids will be masked tomorrow at school. https://t.co/ChNelItIhw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2022

But all kids in L.A. County schools will be forced to mask up even though apparently the virus doesn’t spread in Super Bowl crowds.

The official Twitter account of Los Angeles County, in congratulating the Rams, chose to ignore the unmasked elephant in the room:

For obvious reasons they’re just going to ignore what took place in reality.

Your propaganda is amateur. — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) February 14, 2022

The LA County Superbowl poster with masked fans is revisionist history. It would probably work better if we all didn't just witness tens of thousands of people maskless in a packed stadium less than two hours ago. pic.twitter.com/xwxcHKuSXi — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 14, 2022

where are these peoples masks?? were citations not issued to these citizens? pic.twitter.com/pnHoGY4NGx — mark (@marksDataHaus) February 14, 2022

Yeah. Too late for the Mask Propaganda after 70k people were in your stadium and only the cheerleaders were masked https://t.co/pqUC1sEqlX — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) February 14, 2022

No one wore a mask. Now ask why https://t.co/PJT0X1PeZL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2022

As usual, “rules for thee but not for me.”

