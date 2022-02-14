Before the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, the county health department reminded everybody going to the game to follow the current guidelines and recommendations:

And you know what happened next — or, should we say, what didn’t happen next:

But all kids in L.A. County schools will be forced to mask up even though apparently the virus doesn’t spread in Super Bowl crowds.

The official Twitter account of Los Angeles County, in congratulating the Rams, chose to ignore the unmasked elephant in the room:

For obvious reasons they’re just going to ignore what took place in reality.

As usual, “rules for thee but not for me.”

