As we told you yesterday, a judge ordered Freedom Convoy protesters to clear the Ambassador Bridge by 7 p.m. yesterday. That deadline was then extended to midnight, but it appears that most of the protesters didn’t budge at that time.

Today the police are starting to move in:

Some protesters are reportedly leaving the area, or at least preparing to:

We’ll update this story as events unfold.

