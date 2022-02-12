As we told you yesterday, a judge ordered Freedom Convoy protesters to clear the Ambassador Bridge by 7 p.m. yesterday. That deadline was then extended to midnight, but it appears that most of the protesters didn’t budge at that time.

Today the police are starting to move in:

The Windsor Police & its policing partners have commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 12, 2022

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police move in to remove protesters at bridge border crossing that has disrupted Canada-US trade. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) February 12, 2022

The police at the Canada/U.S. border begin to move in on protesters in Windsor, Ontario, Canada near the Ambassador bridge. pic.twitter.com/xEAtizQrMX — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 12, 2022

Police negotiators at the Canada/U.S, border in Windsor, Ontario near the Ambassador bridge tell protesters that if they do not leave they could be arrested for mischief. pic.twitter.com/vzKk71EgwT — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 12, 2022

Police are slowly closing in on Windsor protesters who insist on singing O Canada pic.twitter.com/sMIhAdgxKT — Thomas Daigle (@thomasdaigle) February 12, 2022

RCMP reinforcements have arrived at the Windsor protest site including officers in military-style gear in the back of the line pic.twitter.com/Gas0fy9NY1 — Thomas Daigle (@thomasdaigle) February 12, 2022

Truly surreal scene in Windsor as police close in on protesters while loud Sam Smith music plays over the speakers pic.twitter.com/1apF8wvYW5 — Thomas Daigle (@thomasdaigle) February 12, 2022

Police have cleared the intersection of Huron Church Road and College Avenue in Windsor near the Ambassador Bridge where protesters have been camped out since Monday. Police line still slowly pushing protesters back on Huron church. pic.twitter.com/jo98JKkBsV — Thomas Daigle (@thomasdaigle) February 12, 2022

Stand-off between police and protesters in Windsor. Officers aren’t moving to arrest demonstrators yet but are giving them less and less room. pic.twitter.com/nO8imBB1lH — Thomas Daigle (@thomasdaigle) February 12, 2022

Police moving in deeper now pic.twitter.com/EK6ivZN3J7 — Katerina Georgieva (@KatGeorgieva) February 12, 2022

Police saying ‘you need to leave now’ pic.twitter.com/NlVVKFsdVF — Katerina Georgieva (@KatGeorgieva) February 12, 2022

Warning that vehicles will be towed — Katerina Georgieva (@KatGeorgieva) February 12, 2022

The stand off continues here as protesters continue to challenge police. pic.twitter.com/BCiIAtyJgj — Katerina Georgieva (@KatGeorgieva) February 12, 2022

Some protesters are reportedly leaving the area, or at least preparing to:

Vehicles blocking the Ambassador Bridge pulling out one by one. Still being cheered on by protesters as dozens of police officers have surrounded them. pic.twitter.com/e2ZAWUrJun — Thomas Daigle (@thomasdaigle) February 12, 2022

Windsor protesters are packing up the BBQ gear pic.twitter.com/MnI1xozyhg — Thomas Daigle (@thomasdaigle) February 12, 2022

We’ll update this story as events unfold.

