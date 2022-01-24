When Mitt Romney was the Republican nominee in 2012, he made a claim that resulted in this tweet from he DNC shortly before the presidential election that year:

Romney, who calls Russia our "No. 1 geopolitical foe," doesn't seem to realize it's the 21st century. #RomneyNotReady http://t.co/xcvhOAFS — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 22, 2012

At the time the Democrats were using Romney’s comments (and Obama’s response at a debate) to repeatedly dunk on the GOP nominee. Just a few years later the Left was claiming the Russians helped get Trump elected, and now there’s a chance Russia will invade Ukraine while the Biden administration is discussing deploying U.S. troops to the area.

Never forget this doozy of a tweet… 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/p5k12Ecp1l — Ben (@515CyVikes) January 24, 2022

It was a doozy then and it’s possibly even more of a doozy now.

The country, and the world would be so much better off had Romney won 2012 https://t.co/I4lg1drkxZ — Nathan Crapo (@CrapoMI) January 24, 2022

The Democrats proving they're always wrong. https://t.co/ZNx6pdNcRE — Goalie Medic 🇺🇲 (@GoalieMedic37) January 24, 2022

The guy was right on ever single point in the foreign policy debate … and Obama laughed at him https://t.co/2XxV03VLoM — Angus Gillan (@angusfgillan) January 24, 2022

This aged like fine 🍷 https://t.co/EQQIxaJ68l — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 24, 2022

Oof. Did not age well at all. https://t.co/jRjwjlsOlB — Only-One-Cannoli (jedi master) (@Joegiattino) January 24, 2022

There’s a lot of that going around lately.

