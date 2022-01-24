When Mitt Romney was the Republican nominee in 2012, he made a claim that resulted in this tweet from he DNC shortly before the presidential election that year:

At the time the Democrats were using Romney’s comments (and Obama’s response at a debate) to repeatedly dunk on the GOP nominee. Just a few years later the Left was claiming the Russians helped get Trump elected, and now there’s a chance Russia will invade Ukraine while the Biden administration is discussing deploying U.S. troops to the area.

It was a doozy then and it’s possibly even more of a doozy now.

There’s a lot of that going around lately.

