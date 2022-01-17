In the Associated Press’s obvious attempt to please the White House with their story about first lady Jill Biden, the AP is using a familiar way to phrase an attack that occurred in Wisconsin last November. Check out this attempt to gloss over a horrific reality:

Jill Biden tells @AP healing a nation became one of her chief roles as first lady over the past year. ​Her travels to 35 states have included visits with wildfire victims, those affected by deadly tornadoes and victims of a deadly Christmas parade crash. https://t.co/Tg9fwfEHG4 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 17, 2022

The media just can’t stop with that spin.

Ah yes, the "Christmas parade crash." Much like the media told us a British accent took some folks hostage at a synagogue over the weekend. https://t.co/KZIJoTt3mZ — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 17, 2022

if you notice carefully: mass murder is turned into a 'crash', and an hostage taker with clear motives is turned into a 'yelling man'… when other things are constantly turned into white supremacy. it's subtle (sarc), but it's there. https://t.co/uJwtYUFHiv — Mantis Toboggan (@coffeethc) January 17, 2022

The AP’s original attempt to spin the hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue went so badly that they ended up deleting it, but obviously they’re still holding firm with the spin on the Waukesha massacre.

Yeah, what was that "deadly Christmas parade crash" all about, AP? Care to point out she only showed up weeks after it happened? https://t.co/MAZuNdIA51 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 17, 2022

Do you guys remember a parade crash? Where two parades crashed into each other? I swear to gawd….😑 https://t.co/4905JWRyvW — ᴵ ˢᵃʸ ᴰᵘᵈᵉ ᴬ ᴸᵒᵗ (@DudeBro2020) January 17, 2022

Sometimes those parades, they just crash. What are ya gonna do?

"Christmas Parade Crash". is that like "People did some things"? — pig pile (@pig_pile) January 17, 2022

Oh, and one more thing, AP:

That’s Dr. Jill Biden — Nick McCormick (@lifelongcynick) January 17, 2022

And don’t forget it!

