In the Associated Press’s obvious attempt to please the White House with their story about first lady Jill Biden, the AP is using a familiar way to phrase an attack that occurred in Wisconsin last November. Check out this attempt to gloss over a horrific reality:

The media just can’t stop with that spin.

The AP’s original attempt to spin the hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue went so badly that they ended up deleting it, but obviously they’re still holding firm with the spin on the Waukesha massacre.

Sometimes those parades, they just crash. What are ya gonna do?

Oh, and one more thing, AP:

And don’t forget it!

