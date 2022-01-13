By any measure, President Biden had a bad Thursday. Democrat Sens. Sinema and Manchin said they’re not going to support efforts to nuke the filibuster so a “voting rights bill” and other spending initiatives can be passed, and the Supreme Court put a halt to much of this administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate. And then there was more inflation news:

JUST IN – U.S. producer price inflation jumps 9.7% in December from a year ago, the highest y/y increase on record. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 13, 2022

Wholesale prices skyrocketing. Up ⬆️ 9.7% ⬆️ in the last year. This is the eighth straight series high. Near double-digit wholesale inflation that will soon feed into consumer prices. #Inflation — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) January 13, 2022

With President Biden’s approval rating continuing to circle the drain lower and lower, Jen Psaki joined the attempt to shift the blame for inflation to Republicans:

So the long-awaited GOP plan to fight inflation is…to do nothing? Meanwhile @POTUS is using every tool at his disposal to bring down prices. Unclogging supply chains. Addressing corporate monopolies that hurt consumers. Advancing BBB to lower household costs AND inflation. https://t.co/BjXHeRLZmW — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 13, 2022

You can smell the desperation.

Hey Psaki, did you know the Dems have a majority in the House & Senate? https://t.co/FHpUFthByW — David G. Johnson (@DGJohnson27) January 13, 2022

Psaki would rather everybody forget that this is entirely on the Democrats.

Hold on I thought the democrats had the majority in the house and 51 in the senate and the White House but the GOP has to figure it out for them? — KPPRocky (@KppRocky) January 14, 2022

They have no solutions for anything https://t.co/vcDocKrnIq — saveourdemocracy (@LTCDC1) January 13, 2022

Causing problems is this administration’s specialty. Solving them — not so much.

Lol! She claims BBB welfare package would lower inflation. https://t.co/BgAfQJNV9s — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) January 14, 2022

“Spend more money to halt the inflation that was caused by spending too much money” is the definition of insanity personified, but it’s not a bridge too far for this administration.

Yep and 33% of the country think he’s doing a good job!!! https://t.co/zn9Xo6aEAo — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) January 13, 2022

Wanting to spend trillions to bring down inflation. https://t.co/FPrbwvkvDc — Just A Youth Coach (@Nockahoma) January 13, 2022

Why are you talking about inflation still, y’all said it was “transitory” and now you’re saying it’s our fault? https://t.co/UaP7EEaJer — Mason Champion (@MasonChampion) January 14, 2022

Weird how that worked out, right?

