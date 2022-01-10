Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy has outlined some of his plans for the House if his party wins back control after the November midterms:

#BREAKING: McCarthy says he'll strip Dems of committee slots if GOP wins House https://t.co/E6VT2JjpMG pic.twitter.com/sqClufD08O — The Hill (@thehill) January 10, 2022

Swalwell responded predictably:

McCarthy is targeting me for 1 reason: I’m effective. He wants to carry water (& sort Starbursts) for Trump’s Big Lie & not be called out. He’s projecting onto me b/c he’s incapable of facing down the Ku Klux Klan elements in his caucus. If he thinks he’s silencing me, he’s not. https://t.co/43OcNj3mWk — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 10, 2022

“Effective”? He makes it too easy sometimes:

You screwed a CCP spy. Effective is not a term associated with you. https://t.co/QKWOtTi2Vo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 10, 2022

you're effective at what? hooking up with Chinese spies? https://t.co/GIPGFVyEWm — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) January 10, 2022

Swalwell clearly has a different definition of “effective” than others do.

Nailed any hot ChiCom spies lately? https://t.co/JdoNZGoTbB — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) January 10, 2022

"Effective" clown and easy Chinese target 🤡 https://t.co/3SVREOGx4F — Melanie H 🇺🇲 #LetsGoBrandon #PureBlood (@M_hilco) January 10, 2022

Effective at what, boinking a Chinese spy or farting in live TV? — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) January 10, 2022

Communist asset plays victim. https://t.co/056LCKQmP2 — Region Rat (@RegionRat_14) January 10, 2022

He's targeting you because you're a ridiculous conspiracy theorist – one who fell for a CCP honeytrap. https://t.co/yUQqQ9hjXR — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 10, 2022

Sounds like Fang Fang was the effective one, not Swalwell.

Oh, and another dose of self-awareness is in order:

Two things, Eric. You’re not “effective,” you’re a Chinese Spy-banging, farting, clown act. Secondly, the KKK were Democrats and were embraced by our current president. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 10, 2022

Help me out, here. Wasn’t there an actual kkk member in congress for a long time and he was a dem whom Biden extolled? https://t.co/NXJcHo7gkI — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) January 10, 2022

Yep!

