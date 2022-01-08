The world’s number one tennis player who is not vaccinated is awaiting an Australian court’s decision about his possible exemption to play in the Australian Open:

Novak Djokovic has had his visa to enter Australia dramatically revoked on his arrival in Melbourne, amid a huge backlash over a vaccine exemption. Djokovic was held in the airport for several hours before border officials announced he had not met entry rules. He was then taken to a government detention hotel. A court will decide on his deportation on Monday.

Touré’s comment on that story along with another with a previous tweet about the U.S. southern border caught the attention of Defiant L’s, which shares some epic shots & chasers like this one:

Here are both if you can’t see them above:

Well isn’t that something! However, Touré insists those tweets aren’t contradictory and that the right can’t grasp his nuance:

I know that nuance is hard for the right but these tweets don't contradict. America won’t solve our Covid problem by closing our Mexican border. Our Covid problem does not stem from brown immigrants. Also, Australia doesn’t owe unvaxxed Djokovic the right to enter. Is this hard? https://t.co/mmW29QN10k — Young Daddy (@Toure) January 8, 2022

Ah, OK. But many don’t see it that way:

You seem to be having trouble so I'll walk you through it: If "brown immigrants" (who are likely not vaccinated) are not the root of America's COVID problem, why would Novak be the root or Australia's COVID problem? And if he's not, why restrict his entry as a LEGAL VISITOR? — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) January 8, 2022

If Australia has the right to deny Novak entry since he's not a citizen, why can't the US deny entry at the southern border for non-citizens? — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) January 8, 2022

So does everyone else have a ‘right’ to enter a country they aren’t a citizen of, except Novak?.. https://t.co/hfqGncBipz — John O Gaunt (@Samson1176) January 8, 2022

We’re a bit confused too.

So Australia is allowed to stop unvaxxed people but the US isn’t? What nuance am I missing here? Both countries are worried about the COVID spread by doing this. — Codename Dutchess (@Jimmy_Stick) January 8, 2022

Now you're arguing two separate things for each country though. You gotta ask the same question about the other. Will Australia solve its Covid problem by barring Djokovic from entering? And does America owe illegal (and unvaxxed) immigrants the right to enter? — Grab Your Popcorn (@furioustheguy) January 8, 2022

Also, the US doesn’t owe illegal aliens the right to enter. Is this hard? Fixed it for you ☺️😊 https://t.co/GDxJvRbfdg — Fletch (@FletchMatlock) January 8, 2022

So one unvaccinated guy is a problem but thousands of unvaccinated people are not? Your logic is confusing. — Travis (@cynicalAZfan) January 8, 2022

LMAO, dude is getting DRUG! And he still doesn't realize his hypocrisy…🤦‍♂️😔 Catching a brutal ratio, and deserves it. https://t.co/HGttVn6POI — The Vanilla Godzilla (@100_Washed_100) January 8, 2022

“Nuance” is what the Left claims when they are forced to confront their own hypocrisy. This isn’t hard: it’s not about covid but national sovereignty. He’s smart enough to know this, but he insists on conflating issues to avoid the point, calling it “nuance.” https://t.co/zNDvcHOMXB pic.twitter.com/NnMKdeWYFh — Arthur Dent (@trashdnscattrd) January 8, 2022

I think this is our first double-double defiant L. @DefiantLs https://t.co/vMO4r9oJ8e — Mimi (@MadMimi3) January 8, 2022

Will we see the exceptionally rare Double-Double Defiant L?

