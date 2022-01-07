Ever since the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out, countless right-of-center users of social media have been suspended or banned for expressing skepticism about the vaccines. At the very least they’d have had their post slapped with a “contains misinformation” flag, and when Biden took office it was the Democrats (with the media’s help) portraying Republicans as “anti-vaxxers” or flat-out “anti-science” if they expressed any vaccine hesitancy.

With that in mind, Katie Pavlich was among those who spotted a September 2020 tweet from incoming Kamala Harris communications director Jamal Simmons:

VP Kamala Harris’ new communications director “A janky science vaccine into the public” https://t.co/WxOPYJNizM — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 7, 2022

No misinformation flag from Twitter for this?

Trump’s fatally ill-managed Coronavirus response seems to have turned voters off to him the way Katrina destroyed Bush’s political reputation, but pushing a janky science vaccine into the public for political purposes would turn incompetent culpability into intentional harm. — Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) September 3, 2020

The development of vaccines under then President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed brought with it a more skeptical brand of “science” from many on the Left.

Explain to me again democrats, who exactly pushed vaccine hesitancy. https://t.co/7wdYDpuzCs — Roni Rigatoni 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@GenovesesDeli) January 7, 2022

And that includes Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

New Harris Comms person- “janky science vaccine”. Great. https://t.co/zZ1VSWVqbn — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 7, 2022

This is Kamala's new communications director, calling the left's beloved vaccine "janky science" lol https://t.co/f6IqZkwQgF — Ames (@RestingTwitFace) January 7, 2022

better screen shot that one Katie, me thinks that tweet goes bye-bye quickly. — Charles F (@charlesf11) January 7, 2022

Think VP needs a better employment agency — SANDY LEVINE (@MECCAGOVNY) January 7, 2022

Is this the VP’s official position? https://t.co/8DbiVDRzst — Dad (@NorvR) January 7, 2022

If we had honest media they might have already asked her that question.

Posting a screenshot for posterity. @KamalaHarris’s incoming director of communications referring to Trump promoting COVID vaccines in September 2020 as “pushing a janky science vaccine into the public for political purposes.” https://t.co/2wvaYojQt9 pic.twitter.com/3xpGwChR0u — Jeff Mooradian 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@JeffMooradian) January 7, 2022

That could come in handy. We’ll see.

