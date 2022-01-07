The Biden White House has been throwing everything at the “make the approval rating go up” wall to see what sticks, and you might not be surprised to know that nothing is sticking. The approval just keeps dropping:

Youch! The Biden administration is staying locked in their bubble and refusing to address things Americans actually care about:

We’re also guessing that the comparisons of 1/6 to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 might have the opposite of the effect the Democrats intend once those polls start to come out.

What’ll they do next? Probably crank up the volume on cries of voter suppression, climate change and attempts to blame inflation on corporate greed that mysteriously started just after Biden took office. Oh, and maybe they should try getting Joe yet another dog and having more masked strolls on the beach.

Yeah, what’s up with that? Imagine seeing any net positives in this absolute train wreck.

