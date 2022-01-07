The Biden White House has been throwing everything at the “make the approval rating go up” wall to see what sticks, and you might not be surprised to know that nothing is sticking. The approval just keeps dropping:

New all-time high in Biden disapproval on RCP as his only right-side-up poll rolls off. pic.twitter.com/oWc1KIC4tl — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 7, 2022

Youch! The Biden administration is staying locked in their bubble and refusing to address things Americans actually care about:

I honestly never thought I'd see the day when Joe Biden would have a lower net favorable rating than Donald Trump. https://t.co/Mw4EGc7xVu pic.twitter.com/hRFHNIMay6 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 7, 2022

I should have said *worse net favorable rating* — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 7, 2022

We’re also guessing that the comparisons of 1/6 to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 might have the opposite of the effect the Democrats intend once those polls start to come out.

Looks like the differences crossed paths right when Biden left Americans & special visa Afghans stranded in Taliban control. https://t.co/8isw6jEMH5 — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) January 7, 2022

What’ll they do next? Probably crank up the volume on cries of voter suppression, climate change and attempts to blame inflation on corporate greed that mysteriously started just after Biden took office. Oh, and maybe they should try getting Joe yet another dog and having more masked strolls on the beach.

Obama’s media coverage with worse approval than Trump https://t.co/jv4X3gKncu — Joe Gibson (@Joegibson103) January 7, 2022

The only thing shocking about this is that there's 42.1% of people who approve of the "job" he is doing. https://t.co/BNBq3F9Gn1 — Rebecca (@TexasMomma2021) January 7, 2022

Yeah, what’s up with that? Imagine seeing any net positives in this absolute train wreck.

Recommended Twitchy Video