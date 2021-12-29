During the few press conferences that he does hold, President Biden will often remark about what he’s “not supposed to be” doing, seemingly forgetting that he’s the one who’s supposed to be calling the shots. But obviously, that’s not the case because yet another example has been spotted that’s making people wonder who’s really running the show:

JUST IN: Biden says if medical team advises it, he'll issue domestic travel vaccine requirement https://t.co/m1qF4oCVeh pic.twitter.com/ZxTaIBWpqt — The Hill (@thehill) December 29, 2021

Geez, if Biden’s medical team advised him to turn the U.S. over to China, would he do it without hesitation?

Who’s running this s-show?? — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 29, 2021

Who’s really in charge? — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) December 29, 2021

It’s becoming apparent who’s not in charge, that’s for sure.

Fun fact: Whoever is actually running the White House does not have the authority to limit your freedom of movement as a penalty for refusing an unconstitutional, State-mandated medical procedure. Act accordingly. https://t.co/NzJJ5aittl — Adrian Norman (@AdrianNormanDC) December 29, 2021

Do it, please! I’ll watch the political backlash with glee. Please do it. https://t.co/hN7BqCdFKr — Mike (@Doranimated) December 29, 2021

Is this administration determined to make next year’s red wave even bigger? We’ll see.

Please, please, please be this stupid. Thanks in advance for 2022 and 2024. https://t.co/S4hGdn9pmc — Cane Sugar (@ComatoseGoat) December 29, 2021

But the COVID-19 pandemic can’t be solved at the federal level. https://t.co/0ls3AkH5RH — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) December 29, 2021

Thought it was no longer a federal solution? — Thanks, bruh. (@BozOzler) December 29, 2021

So you forgot the whole “no federal solution” already Joe? #NoPlanJoe https://t.co/Um0kUIBmlM — DennisMeadors (@DennisMeadors) December 29, 2021

What happened to "no federal solution to COVID"? — Colby Badhwar (@ColbyBadhwar) December 29, 2021

There must have been some panic at the White House after Biden said “there’s no federal solution” to Covid while telling state governors it’s largely up to them. The thought of not attempting to wield supreme power under the guise of stopping a virus is just too enticing to willingly give up.

Whiplash Tuesday. Are the feds in the COVID business or not. Or, is this just another industry they want to kill? — marnes (@marnes) December 29, 2021

And if anyone points out that it's unconstitutional, he'll order it for that reason alone. — John Hasley (@PonsSublicius) December 29, 2021

We don’t doubt that for one second.

Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video