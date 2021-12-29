During the few press conferences that he does hold, President Biden will often remark about what he’s “not supposed to be” doing, seemingly forgetting that he’s the one who’s supposed to be calling the shots. But obviously, that’s not the case because yet another example has been spotted that’s making people wonder who’s really running the show:
JUST IN: Biden says if medical team advises it, he'll issue domestic travel vaccine requirement https://t.co/m1qF4oCVeh pic.twitter.com/ZxTaIBWpqt
— The Hill (@thehill) December 29, 2021
Geez, if Biden’s medical team advised him to turn the U.S. over to China, would he do it without hesitation?
Who’s running this s-show??
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 29, 2021
Who’s really in charge?
— Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) December 29, 2021
It’s becoming apparent who’s not in charge, that’s for sure.
Fun fact:
Whoever is actually running the White House does not have the authority to limit your freedom of movement as a penalty for refusing an unconstitutional, State-mandated medical procedure.
Act accordingly. https://t.co/NzJJ5aittl
— Adrian Norman (@AdrianNormanDC) December 29, 2021
Do it, please! I’ll watch the political backlash with glee. Please do it. https://t.co/hN7BqCdFKr
— Mike (@Doranimated) December 29, 2021
Trending
- CDC's Rochelle Walensky just 'said the quiet part out loud' and admitted that for Dems, the COVID pandemic has always been about politics
- WaPo headline about an Iowa man who 'died after waiting 15 days for a hospital bed' leaves out the tiny detail that he was admitted to a hospital almost immediately
Is this administration determined to make next year’s red wave even bigger? We’ll see.
Please, please, please be this stupid. Thanks in advance for 2022 and 2024. https://t.co/S4hGdn9pmc
— Cane Sugar (@ComatoseGoat) December 29, 2021
But the COVID-19 pandemic can’t be solved at the federal level. https://t.co/0ls3AkH5RH
— Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) December 29, 2021
Thought it was no longer a federal solution?
— Thanks, bruh. (@BozOzler) December 29, 2021
So you forgot the whole “no federal solution” already Joe? #NoPlanJoe https://t.co/Um0kUIBmlM
— DennisMeadors (@DennisMeadors) December 29, 2021
What happened to "no federal solution to COVID"?
— Colby Badhwar (@ColbyBadhwar) December 29, 2021
There must have been some panic at the White House after Biden said “there’s no federal solution” to Covid while telling state governors it’s largely up to them. The thought of not attempting to wield supreme power under the guise of stopping a virus is just too enticing to willingly give up.
Whiplash Tuesday. Are the feds in the COVID business or not. Or, is this just another industry they want to kill?
— marnes (@marnes) December 29, 2021
And if anyone points out that it's unconstitutional, he'll order it for that reason alone.
— John Hasley (@PonsSublicius) December 29, 2021
We don’t doubt that for one second.