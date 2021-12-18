With the end of the year approaching, the Biden administration is starting to put together their list of “accomplishments,” and as NatSec adviser Jake Sullivan made clear, they’re going to hope everybody has very short memories:

Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan: “We safely and effectively drew down” in Afghanistan. 13 U.S. service members were killed. pic.twitter.com/R3I5ielIvl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2021

Senator Ted Cruz is among those rolling their eyes at Sullivan’s comments:

No one seriously believes this. https://t.co/HeJv0qM2ki — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2021

But the Biden White House would certainly like everybody to believe it.

what a disgrace, the denial is even more embarrassing — Paula Watson (@alfwats09) December 17, 2021

It depends on what your definition of “safe” and “effective” is.

Repeat a lie often enough…. https://t.co/T6ib79knlW — L – Merry Christmas He's the reason for the season (@skis416) December 18, 2021

Is he nuts?

They really do think we are stupid. https://t.co/9iTijEjP4c — ⓚⓐⓣⓗⓨ🤖🚀✨🦖🦕🐾☠️👽 (@CelestiaKat) December 18, 2021

These people are gaslighting 13 Gold Star families. They have no shame. https://t.co/Rdpd6JmfDu — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) December 18, 2021

The sky is green folks. Don't believe your eyes. We will tell you what is real. https://t.co/5jEzRMifRu — ArizonaLove (@Arizona__Love) December 18, 2021

They’re doing it on the economy as well by trying to convince everybody there’s a “Biden Boom” going on. The only thing going “boom” is the inflation rate and the White House seems determined to make it worse.

