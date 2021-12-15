Can Covid-19 be neutralized with 100 pure cringe? NIH director Dr. Francis Collins seemed determined to find out with a version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” re-written as “Somewhere Past the Pandemic”:

Director of the NIH, Dr. Francis Collins… pic.twitter.com/tUKqkK84td — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 14, 2021

We’ve reached the next phase of the Biden administration’s attempts to “shut down the virus.”

Has anyone watched this whole video? It’s impossible, I lasted about 7 seconds — Lets Go Brandon! (@ckcjr1978) December 14, 2021

Thought these guys would have learned their lesson after the John Kerry/James Taylor fiasco https://t.co/Ls0FI5JqYX — Teny Sahakian (@TenySahakian) December 15, 2021

Obviously not!

subliminal lockdown propaganda: no place like home remember, however: we had the power all along 🪄 pic.twitter.com/BlHq0d2In7 — MsZofV (@mszofv) December 14, 2021

Is this a Taliban Hostage video? What’s happening here… — Uninteresting1986 (@DonnySchlect) December 14, 2021

Imagine singing “somewhere past the pandemic, we’ll hug our friends” and not intending that as satire. — Newman Nahas (@NahasNewman) December 15, 2021

Just when you thought things couldn't get more Orwellian. — Chris Olson (@cjolson) December 15, 2021

Is this a Taliban Hostage video? What’s happening here… — Uninteresting1986 (@DonnySchlect) December 14, 2021

These are the experts we can’t question — Christopher Ryan (@the_lone_Pilone) December 14, 2021

If this is where my tax dollars are going I’m sending a strong worded email to my local congressman — Jordan (@worldofjordan1) December 14, 2021

Is this from the timeline where the Soviets won the cold war? — Daelin ''Zeppi'' Zeppeli (@ZeppiTheInsane1) December 14, 2021

It makes you wonder.

Recommended Twitchy Video