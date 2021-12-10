Today a funeral was held at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC for World War II hero, former U.S. senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole.

Dole’s hilariously dry sense of humor remains even though he’s gone, as evidenced by the contents of his farewell letter that his daughter Robin read during the service:

It’s funny because it’s true!

