Today a funeral was held at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC for World War II hero, former U.S. senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole.

Dole’s hilariously dry sense of humor remains even though he’s gone, as evidenced by the contents of his farewell letter that his daughter Robin read during the service:

From Bob Dole's farewell letter: "I'm a bit curious to learn if I am correct in thinking that Heaven will look a lot like Kansas. …And to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago." Absolute legend 😂 pic.twitter.com/U1IvAABZ9v — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 10, 2021

It’s funny because it’s true!

Bob Dole slips the knife between the democrat’s ribs one last time cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/fHfsR9Sm2c — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 10, 2021

Going out with a heavenly burn, ain't many better ways to go than that — Zac (@zacallier) December 10, 2021

RIP legend Bob Dole. — Sanjay Narayan (@SanjayNarayan) December 10, 2021

Senator Bob Dole Owning the Libs™️ as a parting shot during his own funeral at the National Cathedral. Great American 🇺🇸 https://t.co/MzPGFC6vYp — William Martin (@wsmartin218) December 10, 2021

The crack about Chicago is HILARIOUS! https://t.co/VrPnsjI3e7 — Wesley J. Smith (@theWesleyJSmith) December 10, 2021

Legendary even in death https://t.co/X6o8aX8Dn6 — Ellen Tyma (@EllenTyma) December 10, 2021

That is how you go out like a boss! #BobDole https://t.co/1jc7m3n6cy — Heisenberg (@HeisenbergOC) December 10, 2021

