At the Kennedy Center last night, elites and the politically connected in attendance were reminded that the presidential box has a president in it after being empty for a while:
President Biden gets a standing ovation at the #kennedycenterhonors after David Letterman says it’s nice that the Presidential box is filled again. (For the first time since 2016) pic.twitter.com/Q4MhTXSLHN
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) December 6, 2021
Well, it sure looks like they’re having a good time.
This is the reason so much Covid cash went to the Kennedy Center so overpaid politicians can celebrate themselves with our money. https://t.co/CtLS01BBjz
— Maria (@mliz77) December 6, 2021
Dems clapping for the 25 MILLION in "COVID STIMULUS" sent to them. That's all. 💰💰💰💰 https://t.co/l47TWpWX5M
— MeAfter (@MeAfter4) December 6, 2021
There’s a certain art to how perfectly this illustrates the two America. https://t.co/eCTz86gG91
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 6, 2021
Trending
The Dems will get back to fighting for the peasants just as soon as they’re finished celebrating each other in the taxpayer-funded venue.
DC is incomprehensibly out of touch with the country these people run. https://t.co/l5a4dxpV7X
— You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) December 6, 2021
This venue full of wealthy liberals in tuxedos got $25 million in COVID relief.
I got exempted from $1400 after being laid off in 2020 because I made more than $75,000 in 2018 and 2019. Then got a tax bill for over $1000. https://t.co/Toajf3b4gp
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 6, 2021
Did the Kennedy Center invite any illegal immigrants to honor last night?
Well, to be fair… This is Biden's base. https://t.co/BCNnahz6ae
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 6, 2021
Rich white people and those in media are Biden’s base. https://t.co/8OP41yMtaR
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 6, 2021
These are the “little people” Biden and the Dems are fighting for.
Did you also stand and Clap?
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 6, 2021
Not at all! According to some journos, the media is totally unfair to Biden.
Aren't your betters pretty? https://t.co/QXLyhMIrmi
— SarahLee (@sarailola) December 6, 2021
Probably not the best optics when you're trying to pivot as the party who is in touch with regular people. But hey, hopefully no one is paying attention. https://t.co/pCsB2LbEK6
— MauertheBulldog (@BullyMaus) December 6, 2021
Party of the people!