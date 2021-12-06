At the Kennedy Center last night, elites and the politically connected in attendance were reminded that the presidential box has a president in it after being empty for a while:

Well, it sure looks like they’re having a good time.

The Dems will get back to fighting for the peasants just as soon as they’re finished celebrating each other in the taxpayer-funded venue.

Did the Kennedy Center invite any illegal immigrants to honor last night?

These are the “little people” Biden and the Dems are fighting for.

Not at all! According to some journos, the media is totally unfair to Biden.

Party of the people!

