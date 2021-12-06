At the Kennedy Center last night, elites and the politically connected in attendance were reminded that the presidential box has a president in it after being empty for a while:

President Biden gets a standing ovation at the #kennedycenterhonors after David Letterman says it’s nice that the Presidential box is filled again. (For the first time since 2016) pic.twitter.com/Q4MhTXSLHN — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) December 6, 2021

Well, it sure looks like they’re having a good time.

This is the reason so much Covid cash went to the Kennedy Center so overpaid politicians can celebrate themselves with our money. https://t.co/CtLS01BBjz — Maria (@mliz77) December 6, 2021

Dems clapping for the 25 MILLION in "COVID STIMULUS" sent to them. That's all. 💰💰💰💰 https://t.co/l47TWpWX5M — MeAfter (@MeAfter4) December 6, 2021

There’s a certain art to how perfectly this illustrates the two America. https://t.co/eCTz86gG91 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 6, 2021

The Dems will get back to fighting for the peasants just as soon as they’re finished celebrating each other in the taxpayer-funded venue.

DC is incomprehensibly out of touch with the country these people run. https://t.co/l5a4dxpV7X — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) December 6, 2021

This venue full of wealthy liberals in tuxedos got $25 million in COVID relief. I got exempted from $1400 after being laid off in 2020 because I made more than $75,000 in 2018 and 2019. Then got a tax bill for over $1000. https://t.co/Toajf3b4gp — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 6, 2021

Did the Kennedy Center invite any illegal immigrants to honor last night?

Well, to be fair… This is Biden's base. https://t.co/BCNnahz6ae — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 6, 2021

Rich white people and those in media are Biden’s base. https://t.co/8OP41yMtaR — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 6, 2021

These are the “little people” Biden and the Dems are fighting for.

Did you also stand and Clap? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 6, 2021

Not at all! According to some journos, the media is totally unfair to Biden.

Probably not the best optics when you're trying to pivot as the party who is in touch with regular people. But hey, hopefully no one is paying attention. https://t.co/pCsB2LbEK6 — MauertheBulldog (@BullyMaus) December 6, 2021

Party of the people!

