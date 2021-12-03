The November jobs report contains yet another “unexpectedly” disappointing number:

As luck would have it, WH press secretary Jen Psaki was on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” when the numbers came in.

Her thoughts? She wasn’t able to say:

Psaki knew they needed some extra time to come up with a spin that will possibly blame the unvaccinated and/or climate change along with the fact that the “Build Back Better” bill hasn’t yet passed.

President Biden is expected to speak about the jobs report this morning and what won’t be “unexpected” is the desperate spin that comes from the White House.

