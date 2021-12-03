The November jobs report contains yet another “unexpectedly” disappointing number:

November Jobs Report a 'Disaster' https://t.co/6FPjqa3hDN — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 3, 2021

OMG 210K. HUGE MISS. — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) December 3, 2021

BREAKING: The U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs in November, missing the expected 573,000 new jobs. https://t.co/Hny4yrViWk pic.twitter.com/7Qvt951hBB — CNBC (@CNBC) December 3, 2021

As luck would have it, WH press secretary Jen Psaki was on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” when the numbers came in.

Her thoughts? She wasn’t able to say:

Awkward moment for Press Secretary Jen Psaki this morning, as disappointing jobs numbers announced as she was on MSNBC set. Said she couldn’t comment on the jobs numbers until 930 am. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 3, 2021

Jen Psaki says she “can’t comment” on the horrible November jobs report “until 9:30am.” So why is she on TV? pic.twitter.com/cfhuQLKKXD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 3, 2021

Psaki knew they needed some extra time to come up with a spin that will possibly blame the unvaccinated and/or climate change along with the fact that the “Build Back Better” bill hasn’t yet passed.

why the heck did the WH book Psaki for a jobs day hit before 9:30am? This wasn't a surprise announcement. It happens every month. does anyone know what's going on over there? https://t.co/8o9UMrvQZn — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 3, 2021

WHOA – they put her on TV knowing this announcement was coming. She must have been prepared to take a victory lap and wasn't prepared to react to bad news. INCREDIBLE planning failure. https://t.co/jy5EhCSIGK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 3, 2021

President Biden is expected to speak about the jobs report this morning and what won’t be “unexpected” is the desperate spin that comes from the White House.

