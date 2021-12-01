While much of the media and many in government work to spread as much panic and hysteria as possible about the new omicron variant of Covid-19, Bloomberg Politics is shining a positive spotlight on the country where the virus originated:

Yep, they really published this:

null

Somebody’s going to get a gift basket from Xi.

null

Trending

Nobody wanted to take “credit” for that take? Shocker.

It makes you wonder!

Obligatory:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bloomberg PoliticsChinacoronavirusCOVID-19

Recommended Twitchy Video