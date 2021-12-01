While much of the media and many in government work to spread as much panic and hysteria as possible about the new omicron variant of Covid-19, Bloomberg Politics is shining a positive spotlight on the country where the virus originated:

The emergence of a new coronavirus variant has provided some vindication for China’s Covid Zero approach, which has kept strict border controls in place since the start of the pandemic https://t.co/rKXBo8kYkp — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) December 1, 2021

Yep, they really published this:

Somebody’s going to get a gift basket from Xi.

They literally SEALED people in their house, they KILLED animals. Wtf are talking about @bpolitics ? You want to seal ppl in their houses like prisoners and kill animals? https://t.co/7X9TKzMWOH — Chaotic (@chaotic_ko) December 1, 2021

You do realize they literally welded people into their homes right? https://t.co/FJNKV5gT0p — Abaddon the Despoiler (@Ezekyle01) December 1, 2021

Nobody wanted to take “credit” for that take? Shocker.

Did Xi write this? https://t.co/x0GGJiUr2x — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) December 1, 2021

It makes you wonder!

It's literally done the exact opposite of that. It's shown that any and all COVID Zero approaches are futile and wreck lives and economies to achieve the impossible. It's exactly what China wants the rest of the world to do though. China owns Bloomberg. https://t.co/YtnU1XBlVE — Sweatimus Prime (@SweatimusPrime) December 1, 2021

Two years into the pandemic and major media outlets are still willingly pushing CCP narratives https://t.co/NSc0rJE2CZ — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 1, 2021

Obligatory:

