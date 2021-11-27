The Biden administration’s announcement that there will be travel restrictions from South Africa and other countries in the area starting Monday has again caused some in politics and the media to put their self-awareness on the back burner.

It’s amazing. Type Trump Biden travel ban into the Twitter search. It’s amazing to watch them avoid mirrors — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 27, 2021

Among those who hope everybody has a short memory is Massachusetts’ Republican Gov. Charlie Baker:

Baker was among Republicans refusing to endorse Trump for re-election last year. It’s almost as if these reactions in the past were guided by something other than “science”:

That was then:

Gov. Charlie Baker: President Trump's Coronavirus Plan To Suspend Immigration 'Doesn't Make Any Sense' https://t.co/4gkZkP68Xm — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 21, 2020

This is now:

This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021

There must have been an “Orange Man Bad” factor at play last year.

But when Trump did it, it was racists right Charlie? https://t.co/Hkt4RyqLS0 — SeeJaneVote (@janiedelaney) November 26, 2021

Totally.

Recommended Twitchy Video