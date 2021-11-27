The Biden administration’s announcement that there will be travel restrictions from South Africa and other countries in the area starting Monday has again caused some in politics and the media to put their self-awareness on the back burner.

Among those who hope everybody has a short memory is Massachusetts’ Republican Gov. Charlie Baker:

Baker was among Republicans refusing to endorse Trump for re-election last year. It’s almost as if these reactions in the past were guided by something other than “science”:

That was then:

This is now:

There must have been an “Orange Man Bad” factor at play last year.

Totally.

