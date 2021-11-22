Depending on what poll you look at, President Biden’s job approval is around 40 percent, give or take a couple points. Biden’s lowest numbers are on economic issues, which means the White House knows what has to be done: Ramp up the lying and hope that Americans believe Biden instead of their lying eyes. Biden was really on a gaslighting roll during today’s economic speech:

BIDEN: "We've gone from an economy that was shut down to an economy that is leading the world in economic growth." pic.twitter.com/Gxjv5KILxv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 22, 2021

Joe Biden: "If you look at my presidency so far, it's a jobs presidency, and it's a small business presidency." pic.twitter.com/UQYOVqJM1Y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 22, 2021

BIDEN: "Things are getting better for American workers…better wages." pic.twitter.com/9RkXltnUNL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 22, 2021

BIDEN: "We have to make sure sure our financial system can withstand climate change." pic.twitter.com/lQ3v5AcPkE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 22, 2021

Forget climate change… can the financial system withstand Biden and the Democrats?

I'm more concerned about it withstanding his presidency. — Tracy Guzzardo (@tracy_4571) November 22, 2021

No kidding! The amount of gaslighting in Biden’s remarks might have broken a record:

The president’s handlers continue down this tone-deaf messaging road by insisting the economy is doing great. And again- it’s simply not true the U.S. is leading the world in economic growth. China and India’s GDPs are growing at a significantly higher rate. https://t.co/KIwAuDl1HB — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 22, 2021

Latest Fox News poll: Just 36 percent approve of Biden’s handling of the economy. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 22, 2021

And even that number seems high.

This is simply not true. We are on the front lines of this inflation trying to help as many veteran families as we can. The economy is a disaster out here in the real world. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) November 22, 2021

Yep, going great!

This guy can’t go five seconds without lying. https://t.co/skPkqWZG8y — Mike Devine (@MikeDev26006054) November 22, 2021

Lie after lie after lie after lie https://t.co/qjXACkSi2s — Deb – Fauci Lied–Dogs Died (@debster7301) November 22, 2021

This guy ever tell the truth? https://t.co/TCwLqznvzY — Randall Hunsaker (@HunsakerRandall) November 22, 2021

He's either incredibly dishonest or stupid. https://t.co/e4NyxtYYid — P.J. Kennedy (@pjkennedy6) November 22, 2021

