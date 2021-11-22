Earlier this month, CNN’s Brian Stelter’s attempt to show in his own way that there’s not a supply chain problem was quite a fail. Now Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy has been spotted taking a similar approach:

Again, do liberals think butterball turkeys and milk are being imported from overseas? The supply chain crisis and the inflation crisis are two different Biden/Democrat driven problems. They’re either conflating because they don’t get it or because they hope you don’t. pic.twitter.com/EWrU9E1XMw — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 22, 2021

Here’s the tweet Murphy shared in an attempt to make a point:

But this doesn’t line up with Republican talking points. I don’t get it. https://t.co/lM2qNIJ5V9 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 22, 2021

Ah, OK senator.

Dems lost what should have been a winnable election less than a month ago bc they didn't listen to voters. Yet Murphy here can't make it a full 30 days w/o dismissing regular people's concerns. Trump broke Dems' brains and humanity. https://t.co/IlRhXul2o4 — MauertheBulldog (@BullyMaus) November 22, 2021

Because all turkeys come from China https://t.co/iOSzihL8vO — J.D. (@Williams_J_D) November 22, 2021

um are turkeys on container ships off the coast of port of LA lol?? domestic production https://t.co/KlvmYWK0gI — baebackup2 (@baebackup) November 22, 2021

Notice that Sen. Murphy focused on the fact that there were turkeys in stock and not another issue:

How much do those turkeys cost compared to last year? Because the “Republican talking point“ is that Thanksgiving turkeys will cost more, not that there’s a turkey shortage 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/lnk5cr5GCX — Ashton (@pikashtu) November 22, 2021

They cost twice as much as last year you muppet. That’s the problem. Nobody said there was no Turkeys. https://t.co/syRDEk5Dse — Law and Footy (@LawAndFooty) November 22, 2021

You do know the supply chain problems and inflation are two different things right? Right? Either you don’t or you think your followers don’t. I’m not sure which is worse. https://t.co/16iEgi9Sh9 — Kaci Nicole (@PennyLane449) November 22, 2021

Another day, another dishonest talking point from the Democrat senator from Connecticut.

