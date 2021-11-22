Earlier this month, CNN’s Brian Stelter’s attempt to show in his own way that there’s not a supply chain problem was quite a fail. Now Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy has been spotted taking a similar approach:

Here’s the tweet Murphy shared in an attempt to make a point:

Ah, OK senator.

Notice that Sen. Murphy focused on the fact that there were turkeys in stock and not another issue:

Another day, another dishonest talking point from the Democrat senator from Connecticut.

