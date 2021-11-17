Rising gas prices are among the many problems and crises contributing to the Biden administration’s declining approval ratings. Instead of considering reversing their anti-domestic energy policies, this administration initially tried to lower gas prices by begging OPEC+ to increase their output, which hasn’t happened. What’s plan B? Blame shifting:

President Biden asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether oil and gas companies are participating in illegal conduct aimed at keeping gasoline prices high https://t.co/nUKkTrgsb4 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 17, 2021

Pres. Biden, saying there is “mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies,” in letter to the FTC: “The Federal Trade Commission has authority to consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump. I believe you should do so immediately.” pic.twitter.com/0SCa26hiqG — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) November 17, 2021

And with that, this administration has its spin:

NEW from @POTUS: “The bottom line is this: gasoline prices at the pump remain high, even though oil-and-gas companies’ costs are declining. The @FTC has authority to consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump. I believe you should do so immediately.” pic.twitter.com/zTVri4zqSg — Vedant Patel (@VedantPatel46) November 17, 2021

"Prices at the pump have continued to rise, even as refined fuel costs go down and industry profits go up." pic.twitter.com/9z5atKjjab — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) November 17, 2021

Today, President Biden sent this letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan to call attention to mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies. @POTUS won't accept hard-working Americans paying more for gas because of anti-competitive or potentially illegal conduct. pic.twitter.com/hUZd19iN7m — Emilie Simons (@EmilieSimons46) November 17, 2021

Oh please!

Instead of stopping their war on American energy that has caused record high fuel prices, the Biden administration is continuing their weaponization of the FTC to shift blame and harm American energy companies. https://t.co/wB7edeUb1D — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) November 17, 2021

Coming soon from team Biden: "If I Did It: Confessions of the Energy Supply Killer" https://t.co/61JIE7dxad — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 17, 2021

Don't worry, everyone. OJ will find the real killer. https://t.co/V7dHJiXVOx — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 17, 2021

The 30-something percent of Americans who actually approve of the job Biden’s doing will buy the White House’s statement, but reality tells a different story.

the president of the united states, who made the unilateral political decision to shut down the keystone pipeline, is going to the FTC over rising energy costs. you cannot make up this idiocy he’s trying to further politicize in a sad attempt to gain support back. https://t.co/msJNCGJm2q — kaitlin, young uterus person (@thefactualprep) November 17, 2021

He wants a scapegoat, nothing more than that. — jeremy nicklom (@jeremynicklom) November 17, 2021

Utterly absurd and reckless to attack free enterprise over an issue caused by 1) supply chain issues, 2) OPEC, 3) President Biden’s restrictive energy policies (in that order.) https://t.co/X9sPaG0g4t — Furiously Facepalming Fed 🌐 🗽 (@fedtanyl) November 17, 2021

Two years ago we were a net-exporter of petroleum. This increase is designed to drive (pun intended) consumers to an overloaded electric grid dependent on unreliable “green energy”, using batteries that require rare earth minerals Communist China has cornered the market on. 🤷🏻 https://t.co/UjlkktunUO — Storm_Chaser (@StmCh_) November 17, 2021

what’s the odds of klain’s tweets being cited in this “investigation?” https://t.co/xxqO1P6WAx — kaitlin, young uterus person (@thefactualprep) November 17, 2021

The White House chief of staff likes to quote his own statements as if they’re comments from some unbiased third-party.

Recommended Twitchy Video