With the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill having been signed, President Biden and most Democrats are now trying to pass another spending bill that would make that pale in comparison. What about inflation? Some ratings agencies are saying that wouldn’t be a problem:

Naturally the Biden White House is getting some mileage out of the story:

Other Democrats are sharing the story as well:

Moody’s Analytics is among the agencies cited in the Reuters story.

However, the Biden administration and other Democrats won’t retweet this reminder from @ComfortablySmug:

In other words, take these ratings with a grain of salt.

What could possibly go wrong?

Additionally, it doesn’t look like the CBO agrees with this administration’s claim that the trillions in additional spending they want would cost “zero.”

