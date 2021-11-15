The host of PBS’s “Firing Line,” Margaret Hoover, recently interviewed Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei. During one line of questioning, Weiwei was asked about Donald Trump and authoritarianism, and he didn’t take the question where the Left would have liked:

"Certainly the United States, with today's condition, you can easily have an authoritarian," says artist and activist Ai Weiwei — @aiww — who challenged China and became a political prisoner. "In many ways, you are already in the authoritarian state. You just don't know it." pic.twitter.com/TODgkHaolp — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) November 12, 2021

This clip is extraordinary https://t.co/Xo8vwBUk5q — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 15, 2021

The answer to that question certainly backfired on the Left.

That moment when she gleefully thinks she’s about to get him to call Trump an authoritarian but he goes off script… lol priceless — Fresh Brownies (@Fresh_Brownies) November 15, 2021

Political correctness is nothing more than authoritarian control. But don't believe me. Just ask those who have actually lived under authoritarian control. https://t.co/WIunAmeyK2 — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) November 15, 2021

I’m sharing this clip because I think it might demonstrate better to my friends on the left what ppl on the right have been saying. https://t.co/WnqyCGOwXD — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) November 15, 2021

Wow I can't believe PBS actually ran this, this guy in one minute eviscerates their entire ideology. I can't even imagine how based the full interview is. https://t.co/x5Eog3zuFG — Deuce Jewgaloo (@FLSeparatist) November 15, 2021

The irony of this quote is that the DNC stenographer was shooting for a negative quote about Trump, but she received a quote about the Modern Left. Nice work Government Funded News Network. https://t.co/V0UXw6itvC — Max Midvale (@MidvaleMax) November 15, 2021

People who lived with communism can see its here. Americans are blind or just don’t care. https://t.co/LbeUMosvz8 — Amy Tye (@Amy5Tye) November 15, 2021

This is extremely important … he’s letting us know America is in the throes of an authoritarian Cultural Revolution and it’s not the right that controls the “culture” folks – it’s those “politically correct” folks https://t.co/y0wJD45Xtg — Bob (@HerzAusStahll) November 15, 2021

Americans need to heed the warnings of people who have lived through it.

