The host of PBS’s “Firing Line,” Margaret Hoover, recently interviewed Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei. During one line of questioning, Weiwei was asked about Donald Trump and authoritarianism, and he didn’t take the question where the Left would have liked:

That was something else!

null

Trending

The answer to that question certainly backfired on the Left.

Americans need to heed the warnings of people who have lived through it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: authoritarianChinaFiring Line

Recommended Twitchy Video