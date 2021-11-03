The Lincoln Project’s “tiki torch” stunt near Glenn Youngkin’s campaign bus ahead of the election quickly collapsed like a house of cards, and now the LP now reportedly says they weren’t trying to pull one over on anybody. Instead the LP is saying that reporters just weren’t doing their jobs:

NEW: Internal Lincoln Project emails show how a Charlottesville tiki torch stunt went wrong https://t.co/BYyGj3Uw0R — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 3, 2021

"The operatives were instructed to reveal to any reporter who asked that they were there on behalf of the Lincoln Project. The problem for the actors: Nobody in the media approached them."https://t.co/8SORX6DjrC — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 3, 2021

Amazing—the Lincoln Project anti-Youngkin tiki torch incident was meant to be a transparent stunt. They assumed everyone would get that these weren't actual white supremacists. Then a bunch of VA Dems, including a McAuliffe campaign aide, took it seriously https://t.co/k8j578Rl40 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 3, 2021

The Lincoln Project seems to have actually intended that tiki torch bit as some kind of satire, but didn’t count on their own core audience of resistance libs being dumb enough to think it was real. https://t.co/2sPNfUNS00 pic.twitter.com/QureMytpE8 — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 3, 2021

So who looks worse here, the media, or the Lincoln Project? Could it be a tie?

Don't expect journalism from journalists. https://t.co/eCVSB6WLEA — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 3, 2021

We don’t, but apparently the Lincoln Project did.

Went wrong? Are you kidding, it worked perfectly. https://t.co/I8W12EI9CJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 3, 2021

Right!?

I think @HashtagGriswold nailed this – they were going to be open about it being a troll but nobody in the media asked them and Resistance Twitter ran with "they're real Youngkin supporters."https://t.co/8RE6gefeSS — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 3, 2021

WOW – great reporting on @ryangrim on the Lincoln Projects tiki torch race hoax. While the Lincoln Project looks ridiculous, so do the reporters who didn't even BOTHER to approach them and ask who they were, just tweeted out pictures and blew it up.https://t.co/VenaEAO9fv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 3, 2021

Then again, for quite a while that day, Dems and McAuliffe staffers sure didn’t seem like they wanted anybody to know it wasn’t genuine: