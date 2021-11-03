The Lincoln Project’s “tiki torch” stunt near Glenn Youngkin’s campaign bus ahead of the election quickly collapsed like a house of cards, and now the LP now reportedly says they weren’t trying to pull one over on anybody. Instead the LP is saying that reporters just weren’t doing their jobs:

So who looks worse here, the media, or the Lincoln Project? Could it be a tie?

We don’t, but apparently the Lincoln Project did.

Right!?

Then again, for quite a while that day, Dems and McAuliffe staffers sure didn’t seem like they wanted anybody to know it wasn’t genuine:

