President Biden recently returned to the White House following a trip overseas, and the split-screen as Glenn Youngkin celebrated his victory in Virginia while President Biden stepped off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews spoke volumes:
Yesterday, Biden predicted: "[Democrats] are gonna win in Virginia."
Governor-elect @GlennYoungkin would like a word. pic.twitter.com/CsGMod6Xxy
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 3, 2021
Today, neither the president nor the White House press office appears to be in any mood to answer questions after yesterday’s elections that offer a preview of what might happen to Democrats in next year’s midterms:
No public events for Joe Biden today and no WH press briefing.
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 3, 2021
The Biden White House is dangerously close to calling a lid for the rest of the year.
Did something happen yesterday? https://t.co/WM28NCb2f2
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 3, 2021
White House has called a lid. 😂 https://t.co/mLRv7ZWYZB
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 3, 2021
Again.
I bet Psaki stays out with covid for weeks
— Walker (@walker4580) November 3, 2021
So much winning! #LetsGoBrandon https://t.co/NpGkoFEumL
— T-man (@stony2point0) November 3, 2021
The Biden administration is in hiding ⬇️ https://t.co/xLN29iIw6o
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 3, 2021
Pass that popcorn!