President Biden recently returned to the White House following a trip overseas, and the split-screen as Glenn Youngkin celebrated his victory in Virginia while President Biden stepped off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews spoke volumes:

Today, neither the president nor the White House press office appears to be in any mood to answer questions after yesterday’s elections that offer a preview of what might happen to Democrats in next year’s midterms:

The Biden White House is dangerously close to calling a lid for the rest of the year.

Again.

Pass that popcorn!

