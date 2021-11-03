President Biden recently returned to the White House following a trip overseas, and the split-screen as Glenn Youngkin celebrated his victory in Virginia while President Biden stepped off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews spoke volumes:

Yesterday, Biden predicted: "[Democrats] are gonna win in Virginia." Governor-elect @GlennYoungkin would like a word. pic.twitter.com/CsGMod6Xxy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 3, 2021

Today, neither the president nor the White House press office appears to be in any mood to answer questions after yesterday’s elections that offer a preview of what might happen to Democrats in next year’s midterms:

No public events for Joe Biden today and no WH press briefing. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 3, 2021

The Biden White House is dangerously close to calling a lid for the rest of the year.

Did something happen yesterday? https://t.co/WM28NCb2f2 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 3, 2021

White House has called a lid. 😂 https://t.co/mLRv7ZWYZB — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 3, 2021

Again.

I bet Psaki stays out with covid for weeks — Walker (@walker4580) November 3, 2021

The Biden administration is in hiding ⬇️ https://t.co/xLN29iIw6o — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 3, 2021

