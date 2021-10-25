According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, President Biden’s approval rating continues to sink like a stone:

And considering the nature of polling, a 42.4 approval for Biden is most likely a generous number.

CNN’s Jake Tapper shared one possible cause for Biden’s plummeting numbers:

.@ForecasterEnten: "While the causes of Biden's (polling) decline are numerous…perhaps the biggest one is that Americans believe there are big economic problems and that Biden isn't focused nearly enough on them."https://t.co/mkowWRihvi — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 25, 2021

People think Biden isn’t focused enough on the problems Americans are facing? That provides the perfect opening for this shot/chaser from Matt Whitlock:

Considering what’s happening at the border, with inflation, gas prices and many other issues, this administration’s “priorities” stick out like a sore thumb:

President Biden and I released the first ever National Gender Strategy. This is our vision for the future of our nation—one that is bold in strategy and one that this moment calls for.https://t.co/89T8lDmkIM — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 23, 2021

That doesn’t have much to do with the border issues she was supposedly put in charge of.

Not focused on national security, supply chain issues, energy crisis and inflation. All the focus appears to be on the spending bill (social programs) and taxes. — David Shanahan (@David_PAGC) October 25, 2021

Not to mention we have a Transportation Secretary seemingly wholly focused on paternity leave.

forget not focusing enough, the Biden Administration is straight up denying there are any economic problems at all. https://t.co/M3aJxpCaVT — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 25, 2021

Exactly! They’re saying that all the issues are the result of the economy firing on all cylinders again, and therefore aren’t problems. It’s laughable.