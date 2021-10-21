President Biden and the Democrats are hoping to pass their huge “infrastructure” bill and are doing their best to cause another panic about climate change in the process to scare up public support. The media’s also helping out with the attempt to cause great concern about what climate change might bring, and here’s the DCist’s contribution:

Imagine seeing the Lincoln Memorial surrounded by churning Potomac waters, or only being able to access the Pentagon by boat. This is what D.C. might look like if the world continues its current greenhouse gas emission levels: https://t.co/tFInyS9ZFi pic.twitter.com/brDlcdk63p — DCist (@DCist) October 21, 2021

Holy ratio, Batman! And if that’s supposed to spark concern, it isn’t. Quite the opposite actually:

What levels do we need to see for DC to be entirely submerged? — Chris (@LaTechson) October 21, 2021

Yeah, that would be good information to have.

Can we get all of DC submerged? Because I’m all for that. https://t.co/e3ed4yQvjW — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) October 21, 2021

See there is good news about Washington DC. https://t.co/TLxAb7bzRq — Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) October 21, 2021

…I’m rooting for climate change now. — Bryson Appel (@BrysonAppel) October 21, 2021

You all really have no idea just

how we feel about DC do you? https://t.co/JQzE1PjHhb — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) October 21, 2021

Apparently not.

I mean…..I'm cool with this. https://t.co/VXKXXHzpn0 — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) October 21, 2021

Is there a GoFundMe to help make this happen? https://t.co/eUURzFIRAO — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 21, 2021

*drives car in circles while eating cheeseburgers and spraying aerosol can into the sky* https://t.co/338kL3odvW — Latino PlatinumSquire Sr (@Platinumsquire) October 21, 2021

I won’t stop burning tires until I see Nancy Pelosi dog-paddling to the Capitol building https://t.co/hrbnqvpm5F — Starless (@starless941) October 21, 2021

Liberals always sound the “coast will be submerged” alarm but yet that doesn’t seem to stop the rich ones from shelling out millions for coastal property. It’s almost as if they don’t believe it themselves.

Can you show Obama's new mansion on Martha's Vineyard next. I really want to see that. Somebody should tell him. https://t.co/QCPnm23Mo6 — Keith Hartwig (@txkahart) October 21, 2021

Right?