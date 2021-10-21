President Biden and the Democrats are hoping to pass their huge “infrastructure” bill and are doing their best to cause another panic about climate change in the process to scare up public support. The media’s also helping out with the attempt to cause great concern about what climate change might bring, and here’s the DCist’s contribution:

Holy ratio, Batman! And if that’s supposed to spark concern, it isn’t. Quite the opposite actually:

Yeah, that would be good information to have.

Trending

Apparently not.

Liberals always sound the “coast will be submerged” alarm but yet that doesn’t seem to stop the rich ones from shelling out millions for coastal property. It’s almost as if they don’t believe it themselves.

Right?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeDCDCistglobal warmingWashington