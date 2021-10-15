Democrats, from Barack Obama to Hillary Clinton to former AG Eric Holder have spent the last couple of years sounding the alarm about the “danger to democracy” that is Republican gerrymandering:

This is a real danger to our democracy. Republican gerrymandering means that bills not supported by the people (like the abortion ban in Texas) become law and majority rule becomes impossible. Demand a fair redistricting process. #NDRC https://t.co/eol2lUYVIt — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) October 5, 2021

The passage of the Texas Senate’s congressional map is yet another blatantly partisan attempt to ignore demographic facts. GOP-led legislatures are attacking our representative democracy through rampant gerrymandering to hold onto power. Pass the Freedom to Vote Act. https://t.co/oNwFxlqMLg — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) October 9, 2021

From voter suppression to gerrymandering and foreign threats, American democracy is under assault. Tomorrow, I’ll talk solutions with @rweingarten, @EricHolder, @LeahGreenB, and more at an event from @ShankerInst, @AFTUnion, and @OnwardTogether. https://t.co/g37iqI6wEq — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 16, 2019

Because we’re helping their cause, here’s another “danger to democracy” that Obama, Clinton and Holder should sound the alarm about:

BREAKING: See for yourself, new #Illinois 17-district congressional map drawn by state Democrats to yield 14D-3R https://t.co/PS7XoqqLqs pic.twitter.com/xQpXF17vmF — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) October 15, 2021

And yet there’s nothing but crickets from leading Dems over this one.

Illinois Democrats show us how to gerrymander. #redistricting https://t.co/4M3lsSJWQS — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) October 15, 2021

Hahahaha back in November Democrats we’re calling out republicans for this. But wow it’s almost like all states do it😱 https://t.co/BS77GHIAFG — guessimmagotoconcertsandfootballgamesagain (@jcougars7) October 15, 2021

Hilarious that Dems claim this is a Republican-originated practice.

It was started more than 200 yrs ago in Mass. by party of Jefferson, Democratic-Republicans, which became parent to the modern Dem Party when it fractured in 1820s. https://t.co/EVXp3knV1q — J.E. Dyer (@OptimisticCon) October 15, 2021

So what’s the lesson learned here?

Some gerrymandering is good, you see https://t.co/oLXnqNj1pH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 15, 2021

Remember this always: Gerrymandering is bad unless Democrats do it. https://t.co/DJPJpnYBmw — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 15, 2021

Barack Obama really got rolling in national politics thanks to gerrymandering, but Democrats weren’t complaining about this back then: