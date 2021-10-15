Democrats, from Barack Obama to Hillary Clinton to former AG Eric Holder have spent the last couple of years sounding the alarm about the “danger to democracy” that is Republican gerrymandering:

Because we’re helping their cause, here’s another “danger to democracy” that Obama, Clinton and Holder should sound the alarm about:

And yet there’s nothing but crickets from leading Dems over this one.

So what’s the lesson learned here?

Barack Obama really got rolling in national politics thanks to gerrymandering, but Democrats weren’t complaining about this back then:

Tags: Barack Obamaeric holdergerrymanderingHillary Clinton