Police clashed with “climate protesters” at the Department of the Interior in Washington, DC, with some of the protesters making their way inside and staging a sit-in until they were arrested. According to the Washington Post, security personnel sustained “multiple injuries” and one police officer was taken to the hospital:

If those protesters had been Republicans the media spin might be slightly different.

This time though we’re guessing these people won’t spend much time in jail, if any.

Or perhaps only hours.

Not in this case, apparently.

Tags: Climate protestDepartment of the Interior