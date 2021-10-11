It started when Tim Young shared a meme on Instagram about gas prices the day Biden took office vs. what’s going on today. This is the meme:

The social media “fact-checkers” immediately jumped into action and flagged it as “false”:

WTF I guess instagram fact checkers went to every gas station in America back in the day to fact check this… pic.twitter.com/tKj7ltjLJj — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 11, 2021

They’re so predictable.

“Fact-checkers” doing something misleading? No way! But the Biden White House will appreciate their assistance.

According to The U.S. Energy Information Administration, regular gasoline was $1.84 in Houston on January 4, 2021. pic.twitter.com/3ys3YGk2Mp — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) October 11, 2021

AAA, Gas Buddy and other gas price trackers show the prices even lower in Texas and Mississippi pre-Biden. pic.twitter.com/Gf9cMfgmLt — genuinedavid • Lets Go Brandon! #FJB (@genuinedavid) October 11, 2021

Break their necks to run cover for them. — CH (@c_hndrsn) October 11, 2021

And dislocate their shoulders carrying the Dems’ water.

"fact checker" is the worst term the fake news invented. https://t.co/rSyGt5T02b — MikeTheAverageDad (@MikeTheAverage1) October 11, 2021

Dear fact checkers, Unlike Biden some of us have a memory & a brain. https://t.co/njCJBQbBIC — Pamela Wonders why did they divide us? (@PamelaWonders) October 11, 2021

The fact checkers don’t believe in using facts, it clouds up the data🙄🙄 — TequilaSunrise (@Me_Tequilas) October 11, 2021

The Left’s narrative must be guarded at all cost.