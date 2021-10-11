It started when Tim Young shared a meme on Instagram about gas prices the day Biden took office vs. what’s going on today. This is the meme:
The social media “fact-checkers” immediately jumped into action and flagged it as “false”:
WTF I guess instagram fact checkers went to every gas station in America back in the day to fact check this… pic.twitter.com/tKj7ltjLJj
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 11, 2021
They’re so predictable.
“Fact-checkers” doing something misleading? No way! But the Biden White House will appreciate their assistance.
According to The U.S. Energy Information Administration, regular gasoline was $1.84 in Houston on January 4, 2021. pic.twitter.com/3ys3YGk2Mp
— TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) October 11, 2021
AAA, Gas Buddy and other gas price trackers show the prices even lower in Texas and Mississippi pre-Biden. pic.twitter.com/Gf9cMfgmLt
— genuinedavid • Lets Go Brandon! #FJB (@genuinedavid) October 11, 2021
Break their necks to run cover for them.
— CH (@c_hndrsn) October 11, 2021
And dislocate their shoulders carrying the Dems’ water.
"fact checker" is the worst term the fake news invented. https://t.co/rSyGt5T02b
— MikeTheAverageDad (@MikeTheAverage1) October 11, 2021
Dear fact checkers, Unlike Biden some of us have a memory & a brain. https://t.co/njCJBQbBIC
— Pamela Wonders why did they divide us? (@PamelaWonders) October 11, 2021
The fact checkers don’t believe in using facts, it clouds up the data🙄🙄
— TequilaSunrise (@Me_Tequilas) October 11, 2021
The Left’s narrative must be guarded at all cost.