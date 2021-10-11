It started when Tim Young shared a meme on Instagram about gas prices the day Biden took office vs. what’s going on today. This is the meme:

The social media “fact-checkers” immediately jumped into action and flagged it as “false”:

They’re so predictable.

“Fact-checkers” doing something misleading? No way! But the Biden White House will appreciate their assistance.

And dislocate their shoulders carrying the Dems’ water.

The Left’s narrative must be guarded at all cost.

