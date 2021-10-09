Last spring, California Democrat Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez had some choice words for Elon Musk — or a choice word as it were:
F*ck Elon Musk.
— Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) May 10, 2020
Musk later followed up this way:
Message received
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020
And guess what happened next:
Tesla moves its headquarters from California to Texas https://t.co/Z35wi07UbW
— CNBC (@CNBC) October 7, 2021
Congrats to Lorena for driving business out of California! @LorenaSGonzalez https://t.co/iO11s6rSBm pic.twitter.com/eM6XLqj2zF
— RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) October 7, 2021
Instead of regretting having helped chase a big company out of her state along with a lot of good jobs, Gonzalez instead called Musk a “snowflake”:
🤣 you mean Elon Musk is such a snowflake he moved from California because I said a censored bad word about him? Wow, isn’t that weak.
— Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) October 7, 2021
Talk about clueless!
The intelligence of an elected official in 4 photos: pic.twitter.com/ItdCSGiSww
— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 8, 2021
Wild to see a California politican behaving so incredibly cringe after chasing $750B of innovation out of her state #tesla #elon https://t.co/wBMrDir12W pic.twitter.com/F2WlJezYg3
— Pawel (@balt_co_) October 8, 2021
A progressive’s definition of “victory” is really something else.
This is probably all you’ll be remembered for
— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) October 8, 2021
Imagine thinking this is impressive https://t.co/t3O7yiTocT
— Barrett 🐻 🐗 🤠 🇺🇸 ⚾️ (@BarrettCody03) October 9, 2021
You laugh about chasing away the guy making EVs.
I guess you can keep your oil. pic.twitter.com/Lk2emWALzc
— BRCooper⚡🔋🚀 (@_BRCooper) October 8, 2021
Arrogance is off the charts
Congratulations https://t.co/dBcNSexw2w
— Sar Haribhakti (@sarthakgh) October 8, 2021
You can just sense that she knows she screwed up but her ego doesn’t allow her to admit it 😂 https://t.co/rYsPK2FN67
— Richard (@richardlim123) October 9, 2021
Excellent job helping your constituents by driving out one of the largest companies in the US https://t.co/96a9pON0lt
— burkslaw hackowitz (@barcaine) October 8, 2021
And the Left will consider this a “win.” What priorities!