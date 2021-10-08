Earlier we told you about the release of another job report that was “below expectations” (we hear that a lot these days).

Many Democrats, including Biden, are again blaming Covid-19 for another lousy report. Ben Shapiro isn’t having any of that excuse:

The Biden White House will blame anything and everything except their policies and mandates.

Instead, Democrats will likely double down.

