We’ve already told you that Dr. Anthony Fauci has said it’s “too soon to tell” if it will be safe enough for Americans to gather for Christmas this year.

According to Dr. Fauci, Americans gathering for the holidays might drive the spread of Covid-19, but what doesn’t contribute to the spread? You guess it:

Dr. Fauci tells CNN that immigrants are not driving the spread of COVID in the U.S., despite Republicans believing otherwise. "This is not driven by immigrants." "The problem is within our own country … They're not the driving force of this. Let's face reality here." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 4, 2021

Fauci: Immigrants "absolutely not" driving coronavirus infections in US https://t.co/uCeSJWqFnO pic.twitter.com/hEZ8GphX1X — The Hill (@thehill) October 4, 2021

Does Dr. Fauci calling it a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” not include the tens of thousands illegally entering and then being released into the country?

Huh. I was told this was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Does Fauci mean to tell me all those crossing the border are fully vaccinated? https://t.co/CN7HDwJVJu — Caesar (@Caesar63BC) October 4, 2021

President Biden’s a big fan of vaccine mandates but won’t have one for people entering the U.S. illegally at the southern border. Biden and Fauci’s positions sure do sound like some politically motivated “science.”

Fauci will visit with his family at Christmas. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 4, 2021

We wouldn’t doubt it.

He wants to keep the border open while telling us not to have Christmas with our families. Don't ever tell yourselves he's following the science, ever again. — Joe Vols (@THEjoevols) October 4, 2021

We know this because of all the tests given? — Pelosi’s selfie (@Dirk66393639) October 4, 2021

That's right, it's only people you disagree with politically who are driving the pandemic now. — S. H. (@SSAdventure1) October 4, 2021

That’s science? Illegal immigrants cannot carry the virus? — Jacob (@Jake7133) October 4, 2021

Maybe Fauci would have a different opinion if we were to invite them over for Christmas dinner.

***

Related: