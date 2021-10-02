President Biden hasn’t even been able to unify his own party in Washington, DC (let alone the rest of the country), inflation is on the rise, people are pouring illegally through the southern border and American citizens remain trapped in Afghanistan. Add it all up and the White House might consider this AP-NORC poll great news even if many others don’t believe it:

Does that seem a bit high? Maybe the poll consisted of a dramatic oversampling of DNC employees.

The Real Clear Politics average on Biden’s approval is currently at 45 percent, but the AP-NORC poll might drive that up slightly.

That would be our guess as well.

Tags: approval ratingJoe Bidenpolling