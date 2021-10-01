President Biden is heading to the U.S. Capitol this afternoon to meet with House Democrats:

The Associated Press is reporting that Biden is likely to remind Democrats that failure to support his agenda would mean that they’re at risk of being categorized as 1/6 enablers:

Trending

“Vote our way or you’re no better than those who enabled the ‘insurrection'” sounds pretty on-brand for this administration, but stay tuned.

Let the Democrat in-fighting continue, and pass the popcorn.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 1/6Build Back BetterDemocratsJanuary 6th Capitol riotJoe Biden