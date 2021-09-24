Yesterday, Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s account put out a tweet that immediately got plenty of “delete this” blowback:

And believe it or not, after a while, that ended up happening. This was the tweet:

There’s stretching the truth, and then there’s whatever that was!

Missed it by that much.

But maybe Rep. Jayapal deserves just a little credit, though not much:

