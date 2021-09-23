CNBC has reported that weekly jobless claims are higher than expected:

The Associated Press sounded like they know part of their job is to help out the White House press office with spin:

Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan informed the AP their headline could have been much shorter:

“Especially weasely” is expected from today’s national media.

The Biden admin (with the media’s help obviously) will try and get away with that as long as possible.

