CNBC has reported that weekly jobless claims are higher than expected:

CNBC: U.S. weekly jobless claims total 351,000 topping 320,000 estimate — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 23, 2021

The Associated Press sounded like they know part of their job is to help out the White House press office with spin:

WASHINGTON (AP) — US jobless claims tick up to 351,000 from near a pandemic low as delta variant hangs over a rebounding economy. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 23, 2021

The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery. Jobless claims rose by 16,000 from the previous week. https://t.co/ZP86nUYFJe — The Associated Press (@AP) September 23, 2021

Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan informed the AP their headline could have been much shorter:

13 of the 20 words in this headline are 1) unnecessary and 2) designed to soften the blow of an unfavorable story for the Biden admin. pic.twitter.com/IextxWSKoE — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 23, 2021

"from a near pandemic low" is an especially weasely phrase. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 23, 2021

“Especially weasely” is expected from today’s national media.

Any bad news blame it on COVID, not the policy — Ciro Morales (@CiroTweeter) September 23, 2021

The Biden admin (with the media’s help obviously) will try and get away with that as long as possible.