We told you Monday evening about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing a “Tax the Rich” dress to the Met Gala, and nothing says “stick it to the man” like laughing along with the elite in attendance:

aoc wearing the words tax the rich on her dress? simply iconic #MetGala pic.twitter.com/utsxXBXEIl — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) September 13, 2021

Iconic… ironic… whatever!

Teen Vogue sure was impressed:

It didn’t take long for the Babylon Bee to announce AOC’s next move, which would be considered satire if it weren’t so believable:

AOC Now Selling 'Tax The Rich' Caviar For Just $10,000 A Canhttps://t.co/u1HIl7q3hA — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 14, 2021

Yep, nailed it!

Damn you guys are quick — Ryan Rosse (@ryanarosse) September 14, 2021

Rest assured AOC will find a way to turn any and all mockery of the self-inflicted irony into victim status.