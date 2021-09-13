We told you Monday evening about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing a “Tax the Rich” dress to the Met Gala, and nothing says “stick it to the man” like laughing along with the elite in attendance:

It didn’t take long for the Babylon Bee to announce AOC’s next move, which would be considered satire if it weren’t so believable:

Rest assured AOC will find a way to turn any and all mockery of the self-inflicted irony into victim status.

