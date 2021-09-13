Secretary of State Antony Blinken is testifying remotely before the House Foreign Affairs Committee today. Democrats are basically presenting White House talking points after the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, and Republicans are asking tough questions that Blinken is trying to dodge:

Blinken is also taking to complimenting Reps on the committee even if it means tacitly admitting the Biden administration blew it:

Trending

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler started there:

Imagine that tweet if this were Trump’s Secretary of State and the botched withdrawal happened on his watch while the SoS tried sucking up to the committee members.

Is Blinken a butt-kisser? Fact-check: TRUE. #Journalism

Right!?

And the amount of water carrying can be impressive as well.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanAntony BlinkenGlenn KesslerState DepartmentWashington Post