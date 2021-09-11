Earlier today President Biden, along with former presidents Obama and Clinton, were in Manhattan for a ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks:

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were joined by former President Barack Obama and Bill Clinton this morning in lower Manhattan for the commemoration ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial. https://t.co/YshsWGgMXP pic.twitter.com/IceyYK7E29 — CNN (@CNN) September 11, 2021

Getty captures Joe Biden pulling down his mask to shout out at someone in the crowd at the 9/11 ceremony pic.twitter.com/am8SeGK4rI — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 11, 2021

Trump obviously wasn’t at that particular ceremony, which had journos trying to move in for a dunk:

Former President Trump — absent from the 20th anniversary 9/11 ceremony in his own city. pic.twitter.com/gjWq7muu4c — Dave Catanese (@davecatanese) September 11, 2021

That guy is spending his day commenting on a boxing match. Who would expect more? The people in this photo all love their country. https://t.co/EsdLXUY9Te — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) September 11, 2021

Who wants to tell them?

Flagging for youhttps://t.co/AD73QZru03 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 11, 2021

Trump spent #September11 with the blue-collar men and women that were the real heroes of that day. Biden was at a ceremony with the elite ruling class. pic.twitter.com/mMf5zULXhI — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) September 11, 2021

Oh, Trump was in New York City, just not at the event that was being televised:

NOW – Trump meeting with police officers in New York City on 9/11 pic.twitter.com/3paBFOdXBY — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 11, 2021

Every Senior ranking Democrat politician starting with Biden, to include former Presidents Clinton and Obama, came to Ground Zero today for their photo op. Only one former president stopped to visit with cops and firemen… President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/bbfgXRGiBz — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) September 11, 2021

President Trump visiting the NYPD and FDNY on the 20th Anniversary of #September11 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/wsOhQFbLE8 — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) September 11, 2021

SCOOP: NY firefighters break out in applause as President Trump makes surprise visit today pic.twitter.com/FBEhLxBbnf — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

FDNY greeting President Trump at surprise visit to the ladderhouse today He also visited a NYPD station pic.twitter.com/JGU47fulE3 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

Y’all was asking where Former President Trump is right? https://t.co/z6uIpe1vG4 — PRINCE CARLTON 🇺🇸🏴 (@_PrinceCarlton_) September 11, 2021

Imagine how the media would have reported the story if Trump DID show up to the ceremony with Biden, Obama, Clinton, et al.

“You can’t sit with us!”

“Look! HE REFUSES TO SIT WITH US!” https://t.co/trGeqZaCdj — #BeThisGuy (@corrcomm) September 11, 2021

Trump with the folks at NYPD & FDNY instead of with the elites. Journo big mad. pic.twitter.com/yrUNObtmxv — Tomas “Vote Yes To Recall” Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 11, 2021

They all ran with horseshit like this while Trump was busy meeting with FDNY and NYPD https://t.co/QEVUWdF9Jo — Mara (misstinydancer) (@SoulofSowell) September 11, 2021

Absent from the embarrassment and spending time with the heroes. David should do a better job at journalism. https://t.co/uMY5hNcl7e pic.twitter.com/qBBq9SXyX6 — Kaye 🇺🇸 (@Liberty4Life73) September 11, 2021

No he chose not to do a political photo op. #RentFree https://t.co/JkaW9UDa5f pic.twitter.com/MWrr3TlEKs — Jeremy Grey (@jeremygrey11) September 11, 2021

Another “journalism” fail. Add it to the list that grows daily.