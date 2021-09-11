Earlier today President Biden, along with former presidents Obama and Clinton, were in Manhattan for a ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks:

Trump obviously wasn’t at that particular ceremony, which had journos trying to move in for a dunk:

Who wants to tell them?

Trending

Oh, Trump was in New York City, just not at the event that was being televised:

Imagine how the media would have reported the story if Trump DID show up to the ceremony with Biden, Obama, Clinton, et al.

Another “journalism” fail. Add it to the list that grows daily.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2024 election9/11 anniversaryDonald TrumpNew York City