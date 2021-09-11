The Miami/Appalachian State game brought a lot of gravity to the college football world, mostly because of what happened when a cat (that has been initially been reported as a stray) got caught in a bad situation:

A cat was dangling from HIGH up at Hard Rock Stadium and fans managed to catch it safely 👀 (via @vicbermudez) pic.twitter.com/zWYJEMvguD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021

It ended well:

Everything about this video is incredible. A stray cat is hanging for dear life so some Miami students get underneath with an American flag and the crowd reaction when they safely catch this cat is the stuff of legends. (You need to have the volume on)

pic.twitter.com/vGrCdARLNz — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 12, 2021

Another angle of the dangling cat. My man held him up like Simba. pic.twitter.com/tXAePDNGKJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 12, 2021

dude made catch of the year then held the cat up like f’in Simba. what a legend pic.twitter.com/u4Euc1MMqd — ryan 🛸 (@OTCeIIy) September 11, 2021

Whew.

The crowd celebrating like it just won a game and holding up the cat like Simba is some Murica shit https://t.co/Jzu5ongxQs — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 12, 2021

the way they hold Cat up like a trophy! — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 12, 2021

My favorite part is the cat getting mad at the end — Lindsay Petersen (@lindsspace) September 12, 2021

War Eagle watch out. I present to you, AmeriCAT The Beautiful. #americat https://t.co/iSjYqJKid0 — Dave The Existentialist (@DaveM270) September 12, 2021

I watched it 20 times and said Holy crap every time https://t.co/Orpvjse4ih — SaveTheUSA2021 (@save_usa2020) September 12, 2021

Well done, everybody!