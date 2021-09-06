In New York City and elsewhere, there was massive flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. One candidate to be the city’s next mayor has assigned blame, and it’ll get a big thumb’s up from Al Gore:

NYC Democratic mayoral candidate @ericadamsfornyc on NYC’s recent rainstorm: "Let’s be clear. We screwed up our planet and this is the byproduct of that screw up." pic.twitter.com/2gtp8BiBtf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 6, 2021

They’re nothing if not totally predictable!

Lets be clear.. 100 yrs if ignoring vital infrastructure to NYC screwed up NYC. — AV_Rando (@LukeTheDrifte19) September 6, 2021

A frightening amount of ignorance and misinformation from the guy who will likely run New York City. #Shameless #NewYorkflood https://t.co/bETGo7z7p3 — PePe' Pa'Palote' (@PPitolarga) September 6, 2021

This is how you hide your ineptness – blame it on climate change. https://t.co/nOLkBGdipm — Avatans Kumar (@avatans) September 6, 2021

“And that’s why we need to print $3.5 trillion…” — Make L.A Great Again 🇺🇸 – RECALLGAVIN2020.COM (@lalovestrump) September 6, 2021

Excuses for incompetencies — 👑 (@dubbakoor) September 6, 2021

There’s never any shortage of excuses.