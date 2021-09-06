The recall election in California is a week from Tuesday, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has already called in VP Kamala Harris to help, and President Biden might also show up. Senator Elizabeth Warren has also shown up to help Newsom:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren joins Newsom in L.A., urging Californians to reject recall https://t.co/NMufzQnXkA — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 5, 2021

Rick Grenell offered this take about Sen. Warren’s attempt to save Newsom’s job:

It’s scary how racist @SenWarren is sounding as she attacks a black conservative. Racism is unacceptable no matter where it is found. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 6, 2021

Dave Rubin put it this way:

Lots of people at today’s @larryelder rally were very confused why a millionaire fake America Indian from Massachusetts is so keen on stopping a black Californian from becoming governor. https://t.co/NrBOmbwM6t pic.twitter.com/WYdcsCoUyd — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 6, 2021

OOF! Perfect.